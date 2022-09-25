Home Cities Hyderabad

Mega event to mark World Tourism Day in Hyderabad

There will also be live concerts by Padma Shri Kinnera Mogulaiah and Indian Idol fame Shanmukh Priya.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Department of Tourism will organise a mega event to mark the 44th World Tourism Day at Hitex on Monday. The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’. Officials said an array of fun-filled activities, including Biryani festival with 75 varieties, street food festival, exhibition and sale of handlooms and handicrafts, and kids’ arena would be arranged from 10 am to 9 pm on Monday. Entry to the event is free.

There will also be live concerts by Padma Shri Kinnera Mogulaiah and Indian Idol fame Shanmukh Priya. Telangana cultural performances and State Tourism Excellence Awards will also be presented.

