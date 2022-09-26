Home Cities Hyderabad

Formula E car unveiled in Hyderabad, enthralls motorsport fans 

The high-speed machine to be put on display at 20 locations in city

Published: 26th September 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 09:02 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone is fond of some sport or another. While some play, others watch. Formula One racing is perhaps the most-watched sport in the whole world. The thrill of watching high-speed cars zoom past is thrilling. To the delight of motorsport fans and people passing through the Tank Bund Road in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Gen 2 display car was unveiled for public viewing. 

Many captured selfies of the impressive piece of hot wheels on their phones and shared the same on social media. The car will be displayed for three to six days for promotion and to create awareness among people for the forthcoming prestigious Formula E Prix event to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. The car was unveiled by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar at Durgam Cheruvu.

The Formual E car will be displayed at important public places and junctions such as KBR Park, near GVK Mall Banjara Hills, NTR Gardens, HiTec City, Secunderabad Jn, L B Nagar Jn, Uppal Jn, Mehidipatnam, Charminar, Khairatabad Jn, IKEA, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Near Lifestyle at Begumpet, Shamshabad airport and few other prominent places. 

A large number of people witness the unveiling of the
Gen-2 Formula E car in Hyderabad on Sunday

Plans are on to take the car to other cities in the country. Hyderabad is the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix in 2023. With 100 races completed since the inception of the races in 2014, the Formula E Prix is among the fastest growing sporting events in the world today.
People love the sight!

‘’It is amazing to see the Formula E car with open cockpit, single-seater speed machine, we used to watch these types of cars on television channels but now we are lucky to see the same vehicle with our open eyes,’’ Nithin Kumar said.

‘’It is good to know that Hyderabad will be among the 12 cities of the world and the only Indian city specially chosen to host the Formula E Prix in 2023 and amazing to see the car live,” another citizen, Anand said.  The F1 race was held just once in India, way back in 2011. Hyderabad is contracted to host the Formula E event for the next four years. Season 9, in which Hyderabad will feature, will see the Gen 3 cars being introduced for the frst time.

Lighter, faster, with speeds up to 300 kmph, 0-100 in 2.8 seconds, and more energy efficient, these cars will host the latest in battery and rapid charging technologies that will eventually get translated to regular cars. The main difference between Formula 1 and Formula E races is that the latter are held on regular roads. 

