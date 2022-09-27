22-year-old dies of cardiac arrest after watching India-Australia T20 cricket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth died of a sudden cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday night. Abhijit was the son of Chandrashekhar Reddy, MD of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Abhijit, a recent engineering graduate, had fallen asleep while watching the India-Australia T20 cricket match with his family. He woke up at 2 am and complained of severe chest pain. His family rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda, where doctors declared him brought dead. The youth recently secured a job in a Dubai-based oil company with a salary package of around Rs 50 lakh per annum.

He was supposed to join the company next month. Family members said Abhijit was healthy and never had any major health issues. Health Minister T Harish Rao and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth died of a sudden cardiac arrest at his home on Sunday night. Abhijit was the son of Chandrashekhar Reddy, MD of Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation. Abhijit, a recent engineering graduate, had fallen asleep while watching the India-Australia T20 cricket match with his family. He woke up at 2 am and complained of severe chest pain. His family rushed him to Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda, where doctors declared him brought dead. The youth recently secured a job in a Dubai-based oil company with a salary package of around Rs 50 lakh per annum. He was supposed to join the company next month. Family members said Abhijit was healthy and never had any major health issues. Health Minister T Harish Rao and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.