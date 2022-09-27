Fagital is the way!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion designer Anamika Khanna dwelled precisely upon the next step of evolution in fashion technology and spoke about the merger with the virtual world. While speaking to students of the Indian School of Business, recently she said that virtual try-on, cryptocurrency, and collaboration with the gaming industry are evolving the fashion industry into its next era.

Fashion evolves; there’s nothing new about that. Fusion of fashion which leads to evolution, comes from leaning in the face of difficulties. “With the emerging technologies, fashion is getting into the game industry, brands like Gucci are accepting cryptocurrency, in any case, we already have virtual try-on, and the industry is making it metaverse too,” said Anamika Khanna while talking about the next step of fashion evolution.

She further stressed the term: ‘learning in the face of difficulty by citing her life’s learnings post her illness in 2018. “For years, I took myself for granted, a mind, believing that nothing would happen to me. I was constantly working and stressed. Illness came as a sign that I could not do it more. I had month-long migraine followed by strokes.”

“One day when I was extremely ill at the hospital, being consoled by my sons, I gave birth to the brand AK-OK,” she said. Anamika added, “The pandemic has already infused many technologies into fashion; it is the evolution we don’t know yet what it would exactly look like. But, designers see the glimpse of digitization.”

HYDERABAD: Fashion designer Anamika Khanna dwelled precisely upon the next step of evolution in fashion technology and spoke about the merger with the virtual world. While speaking to students of the Indian School of Business, recently she said that virtual try-on, cryptocurrency, and collaboration with the gaming industry are evolving the fashion industry into its next era. Fashion evolves; there’s nothing new about that. Fusion of fashion which leads to evolution, comes from leaning in the face of difficulties. “With the emerging technologies, fashion is getting into the game industry, brands like Gucci are accepting cryptocurrency, in any case, we already have virtual try-on, and the industry is making it metaverse too,” said Anamika Khanna while talking about the next step of fashion evolution. She further stressed the term: ‘learning in the face of difficulty by citing her life’s learnings post her illness in 2018. “For years, I took myself for granted, a mind, believing that nothing would happen to me. I was constantly working and stressed. Illness came as a sign that I could not do it more. I had month-long migraine followed by strokes.” “One day when I was extremely ill at the hospital, being consoled by my sons, I gave birth to the brand AK-OK,” she said. Anamika added, “The pandemic has already infused many technologies into fashion; it is the evolution we don’t know yet what it would exactly look like. But, designers see the glimpse of digitization.”