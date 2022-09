By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The attempts of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Hyderabad City Police in nabbing another African national — an alleged drug supplier from Goa — were futile as Goa police are said to have taken advantage of the former’s investigation and arrested him.

“Goa police informed us that Edwin Nunis was wanted in more cases and couldn’t be sent along on transit warrant,” sources said. Meanwhile, the H-NEW moved a petition seeking custody of Steve for questioning.

HYDERABAD: The attempts of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Hyderabad City Police in nabbing another African national — an alleged drug supplier from Goa — were futile as Goa police are said to have taken advantage of the former’s investigation and arrested him. “Goa police informed us that Edwin Nunis was wanted in more cases and couldn’t be sent along on transit warrant,” sources said. Meanwhile, the H-NEW moved a petition seeking custody of Steve for questioning.