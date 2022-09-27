Man hangs self over harassment by loan sharks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dejected over morphed pictures circulated across social media platforms, a 35-year-old sales and delivery executive killed himself at his residence under the limits of Bachupally police station limits on Monday. Police said the victim, in a suicide note, urged the Central and State governments to ban pornographic applications and addictive mobile games such as PubG.

Morphed photos of the victim Rajesh, who hails from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly circulated on social media platforms by the loan app agents. Police said another delivery executive turned up at his house on Monday. Upon reaching the door and meeting his wife, the delivery agent said that Rajesh wasn’t picking up his call and that he needed to talk to him.

Rajesh’s wife directed him to knock on his door. However, after it went unanswered for a while, the agent informed his wife and left. Getting suspicious of the developments, his wife alerted the building’s security staff, who discovered him hanging from the fan through the window.

Sources said that the victim had written, “The State and Centre should ban loan apps too, not just porn and games,” on a whiteboard. Meanwhile, police are investigating the details of the loan app after registering a case under the relevant sections of the IPC.

HYDERABAD: Dejected over morphed pictures circulated across social media platforms, a 35-year-old sales and delivery executive killed himself at his residence under the limits of Bachupally police station limits on Monday. Police said the victim, in a suicide note, urged the Central and State governments to ban pornographic applications and addictive mobile games such as PubG. Morphed photos of the victim Rajesh, who hails from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, were reportedly circulated on social media platforms by the loan app agents. Police said another delivery executive turned up at his house on Monday. Upon reaching the door and meeting his wife, the delivery agent said that Rajesh wasn’t picking up his call and that he needed to talk to him. Rajesh’s wife directed him to knock on his door. However, after it went unanswered for a while, the agent informed his wife and left. Getting suspicious of the developments, his wife alerted the building’s security staff, who discovered him hanging from the fan through the window. Sources said that the victim had written, “The State and Centre should ban loan apps too, not just porn and games,” on a whiteboard. Meanwhile, police are investigating the details of the loan app after registering a case under the relevant sections of the IPC.