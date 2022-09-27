MeghaGas now Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited

Home Cities Hyderabad

It has already laid over 2,000 km of MDPE line and over 500 km of steel pipelines in different locations.

HYDERABAD: MeghaGas, the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited’s (MEIL) wholly owned subsidiary, is now known as Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL). It will be the authorised entity to execute City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects across the country.

In a letter sent recently to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), MEIL sought an authorisation transfer to MCGDPL, which was granted. Henceforth, all dealings, including all operations and administrative functions, will come under the MCGDPL, according to a release from MEIL on Monday.

The company is executing CGD network projects in 22 geographical areas across 62 districts in the country, covering 10 States — Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It has already laid over 2,000 km of MDPE line and over 500 km of steel pipelines in different locations. The company operates over 60 CNG stations and is servicing over 80,000 domestic household connections. For implementing CGD, the company has invested over Rs 1,000 crore till date and will be investing over Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, the release said.

MEIL, which began its journey as a small fabrication unit in 1989, rose to a global corporation. The company operates in irrigation, oil and gas, transport, power, telecom, and defence sectors and has its presence in 20 countries.

