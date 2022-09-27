Home Cities Hyderabad

Rains return to Hyderabad with a loud bang

Roads waterlogged as Nampally, LB Nagar, Mehdipatnam & Khairatabad receive most downpour

Published: 27th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jam in Somajiguda after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu, Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After keeping a low profile for the past few weeks, rains returned to Hyderabad with a bang as several parts of the State capital received heavy rainfall on Monday. Till 8 pm, Nampally recorded the highest rainfall of 9.3 cm, followed by LB Nagar (8.6 cm), Mehdipatnam (8.4 cm), Khairatabad (7.6 cm) and Asifnagar (7.6 cm).

Due to heavy rainfall, many areas have witnessed severe waterlogging. The road near Tolichowki flyover towards Mehdipatnam was blocked and motorists on two-wheelers had to turn off their engines to cross the inundated area.

The situation was similar near Khairatabad Metro Station, where the water had reached upto two feet in height, making it a clear struggle for passing commuters. The Moosarambagh bridge was also completely inundated, prompting Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to clear the water. Heavy downpour was also reported in several parts of the Old City such as Osman Gunj.

Commuters struggle to cross the
inundated road at Chintal Basti

Traffic jams across city
Following heavy rainfall, traffic came to a standstill at many places. Huge traffic snarls were reported at Punjagutta Junction, Nagarjuna Circle, Abids, Nampally, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul.

Given the situation, traffic police issued a traffic alert. AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), said that heavy traffic jams were reported throughout the city due to heavy rain and waterlogging. “Commuters are requested to postpone their travel, otherwise they might land up in serious traffic jams,” he said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecast predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur over Telangana for the next four days. The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

