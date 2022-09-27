Stop the music: Telangana HC directs cops to enforce 10 pm deadline in Hyderabad pubs

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has asked the Police Commissioners in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to strictly enforce its earlier directives to stop singing, dancing, and playing music in all pubs that have not obtained permission from the competent authority under the Hyderabad and Secunderabad (Amusement) Rules, 1995 and other rules.

The High Court also sought to know how many pubs have licences and what steps are being taken to stop the music after 10 pm in pubs that have licences. The court directed that after 10 pm, pubs are not permitted to play music.

On Monday, Telangana High Court Justice Kanneganti Lalitha heard a writ petition brought forth by the Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, represented by its President Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, as well as another person concerning alleged bar disruption. In addition to being a nuisance, the petitioner alleged that bar-goers were chucking bottles into residential neighbourhoods. The petitioner also objected to bars being established in the centre of a residential neighbourhood.

According to the petitioner, despite multiple complaints, the police have taken no action. The counsel for the petitioners informed the court that the authorities in question were not carrying out the court’s order. DJs continue to play music in bars after 10 pm till late into the night, they claimed. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel and turning to the Government Pleader, the court made it clear that its orders on previous occasions should be strictly enforced. The State’s advocate notified the court that after 10 pm, only liquor was being served. The government’s position was refuted by the petitioner’s counsel.

The court questioned the excise authorities as to how it can allow pubs and bars in violation of the restrictions that had been imposed and adjourned the twin pleas to an unspecified date after Dasara vacation.

As the petitioners approached the High Court annoyed by the noise pollution produced by the pubs such as 800 Jubilee, Farzi Cafe, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hylife Brewing Company, Daily Dose Bar Hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen & Cocktail Bar, Broadway, The Brewery, Makobrew World Coffee Bar and Heart Cup Coffee, the court heard these writ petitions in December 2021 and sent notices to all the pubs.

