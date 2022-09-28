Family, fun and festive fervour

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Navratri Utsav at Secunderabad, has become the talk of the town! The exciting celebrity performances, garba, dandiya, food, games and shopping, among many other activities, is ensuring the twin cities have a gala time ringing in Navratri.

Festivals mean more family time and the Utsav is making the most of it. Himanshu Jain, jeweller and one of the organisers of the hip and happening event informs that the theme for Day 2 is ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’. “The thought behind it is simple — just like in the Bollywood film with the same name, families will form teams and partake in the events and various competitions.

At the end of the night, a couple of families will be adjudged winners of different awards/categories. It’s so beautiful to see people come together for a time of fun family time, amid all the noise of their everyday chores,” he tells CE.

“The group of 21 foreigner guests were so impressed by Indian hospitality and the beautiful culture, customs and traditions, it filled my heart with pride and made my day,” says an elated Saloni Jain, a fashion designer who loves dancing her heart out at the festivities.

She adds, “The vibe here is electric and so contagious — all this, despite the downpour.” People dressed in their best, bright traditional wear chomped on piping hot momos, panipuris, and waffles, among other delicacies, to beat the weather. “There’s no stopping us,” Saloni says, as she rushes back to join her mother on the dance floor.

HYDERABAD: The Navratri Utsav at Secunderabad, has become the talk of the town! The exciting celebrity performances, garba, dandiya, food, games and shopping, among many other activities, is ensuring the twin cities have a gala time ringing in Navratri. Festivals mean more family time and the Utsav is making the most of it. Himanshu Jain, jeweller and one of the organisers of the hip and happening event informs that the theme for Day 2 is ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’. “The thought behind it is simple — just like in the Bollywood film with the same name, families will form teams and partake in the events and various competitions. At the end of the night, a couple of families will be adjudged winners of different awards/categories. It’s so beautiful to see people come together for a time of fun family time, amid all the noise of their everyday chores,” he tells CE. “The group of 21 foreigner guests were so impressed by Indian hospitality and the beautiful culture, customs and traditions, it filled my heart with pride and made my day,” says an elated Saloni Jain, a fashion designer who loves dancing her heart out at the festivities. She adds, “The vibe here is electric and so contagious — all this, despite the downpour.” People dressed in their best, bright traditional wear chomped on piping hot momos, panipuris, and waffles, among other delicacies, to beat the weather. “There’s no stopping us,” Saloni says, as she rushes back to join her mother on the dance floor.