KTR unveils Konda Laxman Bapuji statue at Tank Bund

He was addressing the gathering during Konda Laxman Bapuji’s 107th birth anniversary celebrations. 

Published: 28th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Tank Bund, installed by the HMDA at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. He also unveiled a statue of the freedom fighter at Yellamma Junction in Sircilla. Speaking after paying floral tributes to Bapuji, the Minister said that Jaladrushyam was the place from where the TRS movement emerged under the leadership of Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The place was shamefully demolished by the then government. Today, we have proudly unveiled a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji there. We have raised the flag of self-respect of Telangana,” Rama Rao said.

At Sircila earlier in the day, Rama Rao demanded the scrapping of GST on the fabric produced by weavers. He was addressing the gathering during Konda Laxman Bapuji’s 107th birth anniversary celebrations. Later, Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone for a junior college to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

