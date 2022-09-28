Late night rains trigger wall collapse in AC Guards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Hill View Colony and five other apartments opposite Mahaveer Hospitals, AC Guards, got the fright of their life when a compound wall caved in following heavy rains late on Monday. The residents claim that the wall collapsed as a result of the deep excavation in the Khusro Manzil area, a heritage building that was demolished early this year to make way for construction of multi-storeyed apartments.

“Our compound wall collapsed at midnight with a huge sound. It would have been fatal and some labourers could have died if it would have happened during daytime. This happened due to deep excavation in the Khusro Manzil area. We have been telling the builder about it, but no action was taken’’, said Jaya Residency secretary. Balachandran.

About 100 residents of Hill View Colony, Raasi Apartment, Trendset Hill Top and Vijaya Hills have been complaining to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) about the alleged violations being resorted by the developers, but no action has been taken so far.

A GHMC official who visited the spot and inspected the collapsed wall said that he would inform the builder to reconstruct it. However, the residents of the buildings in the vicinity of the Khusro Manzil want an immediate stop to the construction work. They said that granting construction permission itself was wrong since Khusro Manzil was a heritage structure. Also the road has been badly damaged due to heavy vehicles passing to and from the construction site, they said.

