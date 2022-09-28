Olectra delivers 10 e-buses to APSRTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited delivered ten state-of-the-art electric buses to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off the buses from the Alipiri depot. In November 2021, Olectra and Evey Trans Consortium received an order to supply 100 electric buses from APSRTC under the FAME-II scheme. The buses were supplied and operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC)/OPEX model basis for 12 years. Olectra Greentech will undertake the maintenance of the buses. These buses have a seating capacity of 36, besides the driver. The electronically controlled air suspension in these vehicles offers a comfortable ride. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras and USB sockets for each seat.