Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad railway station is most tourist friendly

Secunderabad Railway Station received the National Tourism Award for the best tourist-friendly railway station for 2018-19, on Tuesday.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Railway Station

Secunderabad Railway Station (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Railway Station received the National Tourism Award for the best tourist-friendly railway station for 2018-19, on Tuesday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the  award to AK Gupta, Secunderabad divisional railway manager, and Jogesh Kumar, Station Director, in New Delhi.

Secunderabad Railway Station was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1874. The station gives easy access to famous tourist attractions like Golconda Fort, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, and Birla Mandir, among other tourist attractions in the city.

The award acknowledges the passenger-friendly facilities and amenities such as the provision of escalators, lifts, Foot over Bridges (FoBs), tourist information centre, help desk, charging points, taps, coolers, waiting halls, battery operated cars, taxi and/or auto stands, retiring rooms, AC waiting halls, general waiting halls and other such facilities provided at the railway stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Secunderabad Railway Station National Tourism Award
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp