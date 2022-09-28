Secunderabad railway station is most tourist friendly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Railway Station received the National Tourism Award for the best tourist-friendly railway station for 2018-19, on Tuesday. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the award to AK Gupta, Secunderabad divisional railway manager, and Jogesh Kumar, Station Director, in New Delhi.

Secunderabad Railway Station was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1874. The station gives easy access to famous tourist attractions like Golconda Fort, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, and Birla Mandir, among other tourist attractions in the city.

The award acknowledges the passenger-friendly facilities and amenities such as the provision of escalators, lifts, Foot over Bridges (FoBs), tourist information centre, help desk, charging points, taps, coolers, waiting halls, battery operated cars, taxi and/or auto stands, retiring rooms, AC waiting halls, general waiting halls and other such facilities provided at the railway stations.

