45 inspectors in Hyderabad police transferred

As many as 45 Inspectors of different wings of Hyderabad police commissionerate were transferred to various wings in the department.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 45 Inspectors of different wings of Hyderabad police commissionerate were transferred to various wings in the department. Transfer orders were issued on Wednesday pertaining to 119 constables, 49 Head Constables and 34 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 7 SHOs, 8 Detective Inspectors, 10 Traffic Inspectors, and 20 Inspectors of other units received their orders.

Seven SHOs transferred in the reshuffle are from Golconda, Tappachabutra, Nampally, Kachiguda, Kalapathar, Kamatipura and Chaderghat.

