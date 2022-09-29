Home Cities Hyderabad

Colours of Nine days

Amalgamation of Navaratri with Bhatukamma of Telangana is a recipe that evokes grandeur and pomp in Hyderabad.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

pic: vinay madapu

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women dressed up wearing their most precious possessions for Bhatukamma to women who bejewel themselves in custom-made mirror embroidered chaniya choli for garba and dandiya glisten the city to the splendour of the festival season. Like jewels, women glitter with smiles and adornments; their grace further intensified with the lamp on Bathukamma and the gestures aligned with the garba beats.

The festival season presented a motion picture at Begumpet, as participants enthusiastically formed a queue to dance to the beats of garba before clashing their dandiya attuned to music. There was a different vibe at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad. The event managers have created thematic celebrations for all nine festival days on Wednesday; the scene was a pained mosaic, with chaniya choli adorned women jollying over music. In enthusiasm, they swayed comfortably with the heavy outfits.

On the other hand, the Gujrati community at Karkhana, Secunderabad, have set up things for the community to get the most out of the nine days. Shreya Shah, one of the guests at the garba event, says, "We do this every year during Navratri, but pandemic did ruin those two years of fun. This time we are all having double the amount of fun every evening. It begins soon after sunset. The joy intensifies, for we get to meet family members after two long years and the celebrations are even better.

I wish that every year we continue the festival without any more interruption from the pandemic."Coming towards the South, Telangana Bathukamma is all about the beauty of flowers and ladies dressing themselves up in fancy Pattu sarees and dancing while playing the symbolic music of clapping. The ladies who undoubtedly have a gala time playing around the Battukamma while singing Telangana folk songs are a sight to behold.

