Home Cities Hyderabad

Decline in dharma fuelling climate change, imbalance in panchabhutas: Swami

Dr Dinesh Kulkarni, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, disagreed with the opinion that organic farming was the root cause of Sri Lanka’s devastated economy. 

Published: 29th September 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Shitikantananda addressing the seminar on ‘Harnessing the Potential of Panchabhutas for Sustainable Climate Resilient Rainfed Agriculture’.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swami Shitikantananda of the Ramakrishna Math has said that the root cause for imbalance in the Panchabhutas, resulting in climate change was the decline of ‘dharma’, which has a connection with life.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national seminar on ‘Harnessing the potential of Panchabhutas (Earth, water, fire, wind and space) for sustainable climate resilient rainfed agriculture’ held at the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) campus at Santoshnagar on Wednesday, Shitikantananda said that in Indian culture, Panchabhutas were never treated as inanimate. However, the western society’s attitude towards the five elements of nature (earth, water, fire, wind and space) has always leaned towards exploiting them.

“Just like we have the right to live, honeybees, earthworms, butterflies and even microorganisms have the same right. What we are doing by indiscriminately using chemical pesticides is violence on the nature, which is a sin for which we will have to pay heavily,” he said. In an interconnected life, it is our duty to protect other species and revive our age-old principles of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Jeevo Jeevasya Jeevanam’, Swami Shitikantananda said.

Dr MC Varshneya, former vice-chancellor of Kamadhenu University and Anand Agricultural University, opined that when Panchabhutas are in harmonious balance, crop production is bountiful. “Climate change is one such disruptor that alters the ‘energy’ in the plant environment and the balancing of the panchabhutas neutralises the impacts of climate change, which will lead to climate resilient agriculture,” he opined.

Dr Dinesh Kulkarni, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, disagreed with the opinion that organic farming was the root cause of Sri Lanka’s devastated economy. “Sri Lanka’s agreements with China were not feasible, the pandemic affected its tourism sector. Its decision to stop importing fertilisers were the reasons for the country’s economic slump,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
climate change
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp