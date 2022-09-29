Depressed 23-year-old jumps off Cable Bridge, body yet to be traced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old divorcee died by suicide, jumping from the Cable Bridge into the waters of Durgam Cheruvu here on Wednesday, owing to frequent bouts of depression, parents claimed. A team of nine lake policemen who keeps a round-the-clock watch on the bridge are yet to fish out her body.

The police received a call at about 3.45 pm that an unidentified woman jumped into the lake from the cable bridge. The police who rushed to the spot found her bag left on the roadside. The police later contacted her parents. The victim was identified as Swapna, a resident of Abdullapurmet. She was married a year ago and was divorced recently.

She used to go into depression now and then, thinking about her failed marriage and what the future lay in store for her. Her family stated that she was in a disturbed state all the time. The police who are posted at the Cable Bridge are looking for her. As the lake is as deep as 30 feet at some spots, they have not yet been able to find her body.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

