Home Cities Hyderabad

Ecom Express opens centre in Medchal

The site will be fully operational at the end of September, with an average inventory of seven million items and capable of processing 800,000 at full capacity.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ecom Express Limited, a full-stack logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, om Wednesday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network by setting up its 55th fulfilment centre in Hyderabad.

This will be the company’s first grocery fulfilment centre in Telangana and sixth in the south region. Situated in Medchal near Hyderabad, the new site boasts 2 lakh sqft of warehouse space. The facility will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1,000 people.

It is designed to support over 100 dark stores to supply grocery items on demand from the market to customers swiftly. The facility has been set up to ensure the seamless handling, storage and movement of grocery items.

The site will be fully operational at the end of September, with an average inventory of seven million items and capable of processing 800,000 at full capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp