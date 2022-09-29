Ecom Express opens centre in Medchal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ecom Express Limited, a full-stack logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, om Wednesday announced the expansion of its fulfilment network by setting up its 55th fulfilment centre in Hyderabad.

This will be the company’s first grocery fulfilment centre in Telangana and sixth in the south region. Situated in Medchal near Hyderabad, the new site boasts 2 lakh sqft of warehouse space. The facility will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1,000 people.

It is designed to support over 100 dark stores to supply grocery items on demand from the market to customers swiftly. The facility has been set up to ensure the seamless handling, storage and movement of grocery items.

The site will be fully operational at the end of September, with an average inventory of seven million items and capable of processing 800,000 at full capacity.

