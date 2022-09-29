Home Cities Hyderabad

PM Modi, KCR dismantling democracy: Uttam

Published: 29th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious concern over the “erosion” of morals in politics by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that TRS and BJP have got habituated to “dismantling the democratic norms” by influencing the voters with money or by “purchasing” the elected representatives to discard the people’s verdict.

He was speaking to the media after unveiling the statue of Congress leader Chinna Mallaiah in Huzurnagar on Wednesday. Uttam, who is also in charge of Choutuppal mandal of the impending Munugode byelection, said that they are getting disturbing reports that both TRS and BJP are offering huge money and liquor to lure the voters.

“KCR had engineered the defection of over three dozen MLAs and MLCs from the opposition parties to TRS since 2014. Similarly, PM Modi has toppled elected governments of Opposition parties in many States and ‘Operation Lotus’ appears to be his only priority.

