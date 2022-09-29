Three engineering students drown in Cheeryal lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A birthday party ended in tragedy when three of the nine students drowned in Cheeryal lake when they went for a swim in Keesara police station limits on Wednesday. The body of one boy was fished out while the search is on for the bodies of the other two students.

According to the Keesara police, students of Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College visited Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Cheeryal village on the occasion of the birthday of two students Hariharan and Ubaid. While returning from the temple, they decided to go for a swim in Cheeryal lake which is 2 km away.

While the girl students and other boys who do not know swimming stood on the bank, others went into the lake. Of them, Hariharan (18), Ubaid (18) who were celebrating their birthday, and Balaji (19) went farther into the lake and drowned.

The police found Balaji’s body and are trying to fish out the other two victims.The three students were residents of Hayathnagar, Champapet, and Abdullapurmet. As soon as the police were alerted, they rushed to the lake and tried to rescue them while simultaneously informing their parents.

