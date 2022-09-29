Home Cities Hyderabad

UK officials in Hyderabad to inspect preparations

Team checks alignment of the race track,  takes stock of other fan-related elements

Published: 29th September 2022

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar discusses the progress of Formula E preparations with FEO officials from London in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Formula E event scheduled for February 11, 2023, a team of four Formula E Operations (FEO) officials from London (UK) are on a three-day visit to Hyderabad for the finalisation of the race track and other related activities such as event experience, fan zone, commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences and other such matters.

The FEO team led by event director Marco Greilalong along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials and others, including representatives of AceUrban, visited the proposed race site, which passes through NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and People’s Plaza.  

They inspected the race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as paddock, emotion club and E-Village. The team also visited the IMAX building for suitability of providing certain race-related activities such as emotion club, media centre, drivers’ briefing room, and space for team and crew.

Further, the FEO team met the Special Chief Secretary of Municipality Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, Arvind Kumar, and discussed the progress of the preparations. Arvind instructed officials to finish all the works within stipulated time.

TOP MAKERS TO ENTER RACE IN HYDERABAD
The track will be a street race track and will tentatively be 2.5-km long. Senior officials said that Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore is allocated to re-laying the roads as race tracks, construction of barricades, fixing thick concrete blocks, and erecting galleries and other infrastructure.

Over 20 Formula E cars will hit the roads of Hyderabad, which is hosting the race in Round 4 of Season 9. The race will see Maserati and McLaren enter the championship to race alongside existing manufacturers Mahindra Racing, Jaguar, DS Automobiles, Nissan, Porsche and NIO 333.

