Board hears Raja Singh on PD Act

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA T Raja Singh who has been incarcerated under the PD Act at Cherlapally Jail on Thursday appeared before PD Act Review Board which went into the merits of his arrest under the legislation.

He appeared before the board through a video conference from the Central Jail while the committee chairman, who is a retired High Court Judge and district judge along with West Zone DCP, Mangalhat and Shahinayathgunj police took part in the proceedings from the Greenlands Guest House in Begumpet.

Raja Singh’s Advocate K Karuna Sagar said: “It is mandatory to conduct the meeting within 45 days of jail period. Raja Singh presented his arguments stating that of all the 101 cases which the police had shown for detaining him under preventive detention, he was acquitted barring three cases that are still pending.”

