Body of two engineering students fished out from Cheeryal Lake

A day after three engineering students drowned in Cheeryal Lake, two remaining bodies were recovered in the afternoon hours of Thursday.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police and DRF personnel search for the bodies of two students at Cheeryal lake at Keesara near Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after three engineering students drowned in Cheeryal Lake, two remaining bodies were recovered in the afternoon hours of Thursday. After the 10-hour-long search operations spanning two days, Keesara police with the help of the Rachakonda Disaster Response Force team and professional swimmers scoured the Cheeryal lake after they received information of three students drowning.

A group of nine students of Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College visited Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Cheeryal village on the occasion of the birthday of two students Hariharan and Ubaid. While returning from the temple, they decided to go for a swim in Cheeryal lake which is 2 km away.

When one of the students, who didn’t know swimming, advanced towards the deep end and started struggling, two of his friends went to rescue him, but all three drowned on the spot. One of the bodies was fished out by the police in the evening hours of Wednesday. Police had to call off the search on Wednesday citing loss of daylight but resumed it on Thursday.

After the autopsy was carried out, the bodies were handed over to the parents of respective victims. Police had registered a missing case but have now altered it to a case under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

