Chief secy Somesh Kumar releases book on Telangana’s history, culture

Somesh congratulated the authors -- Professor A Satyanarayana and D Satyanarayana -- for their analytical views and study of Telangana’s mediaeval and pre-mediaeval history. 

Published: 30th September 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Noting that while the State has achieved tremendous progress in economic and social sectors after its formation and there was a need for more research oriented books, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a book on Telangana history, culture and movements at the BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday.

The historic events described in the book are a testimony to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s observation that every nook and corner of Telangana has a historical background, Somesh said.Telangana history is believed to be 2,000 years old, however, there is historical evidence to prove that early man lived in this part of the State even before, Somesh Kumar said. He stated that though many books are being published on history, culture and social fabric of Telangana after its formation, there was a need for more such books.

Somesh congratulated the authors -- Professor A Satyanarayana and D Satyanarayana -- for their analytical views and study of Telangana’s mediaeval and pre-mediaeval history.  The book will be very useful for students appearing for competitive exams, he added.

