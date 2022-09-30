Home Cities Hyderabad

DSC-2008: Fill SGT posts with B.Ed candidates on merit, orders Telangana HC

Published: 30th September 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Without going into the merits of the case, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fill the unfilled SGT positions from the DSC-2008 with B.Ed candidates as per merit.

In order to fill 52,655 teaching positions, including 30,558 Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) positions, the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh had issued DSC-2008 notification on December 12, 2008, stipulating that both B.Ed. and D.Ed. applicants are qualified for SGT positions.

Following the start of the selection process, GO 28, dated January 29, 2009 was issued, reserving 30 per cent  of the announced 30,558 SGT positions while indicating that candidates with both a B.Ed. and a D.Ed. are qualified for the remaining 70 per cent of SGT positions.

Some of the B.Ed applicants from both States appealed to the Administrative Tribunal upset that 30 per cent of the SGT positions were being reserved for D.Ed candidates. Some B.Ed. candidates who were offended by the same went to High Court in 2009.

