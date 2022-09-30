Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana youths confined in Cambodia to run online scams finally home

Their quest for jobs in the southeast Asian country turned into their worst nightmare when they discovered that the agent had sold them for $2,700 each to the casino management.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Five persons from Karimnagar and Sircilla district, who were forcibly kept in confinement by the management of a casino owned by a Chinese businessman, were finally able to return on Thursday following swift action by Karimnagar police and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Promising computer operator jobs at a casino, Indo-Arab Overseas Consultancy located in Gandhinagar had sent the victims — Shabaaz Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Saleem Mohammed from Karimnagar, and Hajibaba Syed and Naveed Abdul from Sircilla — to Cambodia. The consultancy sent them to another agent in Delhi, who took them to Bangkok by flight, and then boarded them on a bus to Cambodia.

Sold for $2,700
Their quest for jobs in the southeast Asian country turned into their worst nightmare when they discovered that the agent had sold them for $2,700 each to the casino management. For the next three days, after reaching Cambodia, the casino owner trained them to run cryptocurrency and credit card scams. When they refused to participate in criminal activity, they were harassed and kept in illegal confinement. “They demanded $3,000 each to let us leave the country,” said one of the victims.

In desperation, the youngsters called their family members and narrated their ordeal. On September 19, the family members of the victims filed a complaint with Karimnagar police. Subsequently, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana set up a Task Force to bring them back.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of the youngsters from his constituency. Speaking to the media, Satyanarayana said, “The casino management forced them to take part in their criminal activity, but they refused. Our teams immediately swung into action upon receiving their relatives’ complaints.”

The CP also lauded the task force team comprising ACP Ch Vijayasarathi and Circle Inspector K Srujan Reddy, who ensured their return. He also appealed to the youth who wanted to work in foreign countries to thoroughly check the credentials of consultancies and agents before accepting their offers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cambodia Telangana 
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp