EAMCET engineering rescheduled to May 12-14

Published: 01st April 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday announced rescheduling of EAMCET of engineering stream. The decision  was taken because TSPSC and NEET exams are scheduled on the same dates.

According to the new timetable, the engineering stream exam will be conducted from May 12 to May 14. There will be no change in the examination schedule of the agriculture and medical stream. The schedule for the rest of the examinations remains the same.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 14. The engineering stream exam was to be held on May 7 and May 9.  

However, the National Testing Agency also decided to conduct the NEET UG exam on May 7. Telangana State Public Service Commission also proposed to conduct some examinations from May 7 to May 9. 

