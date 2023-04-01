Home Cities Hyderabad

T-Works to set up multilayer PCB fabrication facility

It will enable rapid fabrication of 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping

Published: 01st April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction T-Works facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works and Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. entered into a grant agreement to establish a unique multilayer printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication facility at T-Works. The facility will enable rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works said, “We are making Telangana, and indeed India, the preferred manufacturing destination for electronics. Electronics is at the heart of modern technology and the PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products, allowing global brands to be launched from India.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Shashi Reddy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with T-Works for this pioneering project. As a leading technology company, we understand the need for such facilities to drive innovation. We also understand that not everyone will have the same kind of reach and resources that we have.”

Qualcomm India is supporting this initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. This initiative aligns with several programmes driven by Qualcomm across the country aimed at enabling and supporting design and innovation in India.

Electronics boards have been integral to products for several decades and quality PCB prototyping is needed to get from product idea to validation. It currently takes a PCB manufacturer anywhere between 10 to 15 days to fabricate an electronics board at certain minimum order quantities and first-time entrepreneurs could find it difficult to identify the right manufacturer for their needs. 

Through this facility, users will get quality PCBs at low volumes within a day. Educational and training programmes for students and professionals will also be conducted here. 

This upcoming capability will support development for a range of products including electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products, consumer electronics, and so on. Innovators using T-Works will be able to design, fabricate, assemble, and test their electronic products, all under one roof. This drastically lowers cost, time, and complexity for product innovation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana T-Works
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp