T-Works to set up multilayer PCB fabrication facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works and Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. entered into a grant agreement to establish a unique multilayer printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication facility at T-Works. The facility will enable rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works said, “We are making Telangana, and indeed India, the preferred manufacturing destination for electronics. Electronics is at the heart of modern technology and the PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products, allowing global brands to be launched from India.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Shashi Reddy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with T-Works for this pioneering project. As a leading technology company, we understand the need for such facilities to drive innovation. We also understand that not everyone will have the same kind of reach and resources that we have.”

Qualcomm India is supporting this initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. This initiative aligns with several programmes driven by Qualcomm across the country aimed at enabling and supporting design and innovation in India.

Electronics boards have been integral to products for several decades and quality PCB prototyping is needed to get from product idea to validation. It currently takes a PCB manufacturer anywhere between 10 to 15 days to fabricate an electronics board at certain minimum order quantities and first-time entrepreneurs could find it difficult to identify the right manufacturer for their needs.

Through this facility, users will get quality PCBs at low volumes within a day. Educational and training programmes for students and professionals will also be conducted here.

This upcoming capability will support development for a range of products including electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products, consumer electronics, and so on. Innovators using T-Works will be able to design, fabricate, assemble, and test their electronic products, all under one roof. This drastically lowers cost, time, and complexity for product innovation.

