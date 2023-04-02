Home Cities Hyderabad

Security beefed up as IPL matches in Hyderabad begin today

1,500 police personnel and 340 security cameras have been deployed around the stadium

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:24 PM

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan inspects security arrangements for IPL matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is ready to host the upcoming IPL cricket matches from April 2 to 18. All arrangements including the security detail are in place.The stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 and it comes under the jurisdiction of the Rachakonda commissionerate. To ensure the smooth conduct of the cricket matches, Commissioner of Police Devendra Singh Chauhan has deployed as many as 1,500 personnel to ensure the safety and security of players and spectators.

Speaking to the media, Chauhan said that elaborate arrangements had been made in coordination with different departments. “To ensure full coverage, an additional 340 security cameras have been installed at vehicle checkpoints and parking areas. A joint command and control room has also been established to monitor all CCTV footage and take immediate action if necessary. Anti-sabotage check equipment is also in place,” he said.

For those travelling to the stadium via the Metro, the authorities have extended the Metro timings till 1 am. Police have issued a list of banned items, which include laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, matchboxes, lighters, sharp metal or plastic objects, binoculars, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags, and outside eatables.

To inform the citizen about the same, signboards have been erected from Habsiguda main road to Uppal, LB Nagar to Uppal, Medipalli to Uppal, Ramanthapur to the stadium, which will be visible at night. Gates will be opened three hours before the matches played during the day, and at 4:30 pm for evening matches. Viewers will not be allowed to park vehicles on either side of the main road from Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart, Ramanthapur. Vehicle parking is only allowed in the TSIIC parking areas.

