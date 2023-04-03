Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops issue notices to 11 organisations

The police are investigating the vulnerabilities that led to the data breach, as well as the possibility of data being sold on the black market, said sources.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations. Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the data theft case, wherein the personal information of almost half of the Indian population has been compromised, the Cyberabad police issued notices to 11 organisations allegedly responsible for the leak on Sunday. The police are investigating the vulnerabilities that led to the data breach, as well as the possibility of data being sold on the black market, said sources.

The Cyberabad police have issued notices to companies such as Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Big Basket, PhonePe, Facebook, Club Mahindra, Policy Bazaar, Astute Group, Matrix and Tech Mahindra. Several companies were targeted in the data breach with the possibility that employees may have sold the information. The offenders were able to steal data from 140 different categories, including various companies, whose customers’ information was compromised. Investigation teams are in the process of filtering the affected companies, and further notices to these companies are likely to be sent in the near future.

During the probe, seven individuals were arrested previously. Information obtained from the accused revealed that Vinay Bharadwaj, operating from Faridabad, possessed the personal data of 66.8 crore individuals across 44 categories. It was found that the offenders had been purchasing data from the platform ‘Just Dial’, prompting the police to further investigate the sale and monetary transactions involved in the exchange of information.

Sources mentioned that the police are also investigating the source from which the data was obtained to track down the ultimate end recipient. It was discovered that the individual, Vinay Bharadwaj, obtained the database from two individuals named Amer Sohail and Madan Gopal, who are now considered suspects in the case. A probe has been launched to identify them and their associates, said sources.

The recent data theft uncovered by the Cyberabad police has exposed a concerning reality that the personal information of half of the Indian population is being sold on the black market with unknown consequences. Even PAN card holders’ information has been compromised, which cybersecurity experts believe to be even more dangerous than other crimes due to the unpredictable results of data breaches.The police are currently tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation, but they are working diligently to identify and apprehend those involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad police 11 organisations data theft case
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp