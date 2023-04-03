Cyberabad cops issue notices to 11 organisations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the data theft case, wherein the personal information of almost half of the Indian population has been compromised, the Cyberabad police issued notices to 11 organisations allegedly responsible for the leak on Sunday. The police are investigating the vulnerabilities that led to the data breach, as well as the possibility of data being sold on the black market, said sources.

The Cyberabad police have issued notices to companies such as Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Big Basket, PhonePe, Facebook, Club Mahindra, Policy Bazaar, Astute Group, Matrix and Tech Mahindra. Several companies were targeted in the data breach with the possibility that employees may have sold the information. The offenders were able to steal data from 140 different categories, including various companies, whose customers’ information was compromised. Investigation teams are in the process of filtering the affected companies, and further notices to these companies are likely to be sent in the near future.

During the probe, seven individuals were arrested previously. Information obtained from the accused revealed that Vinay Bharadwaj, operating from Faridabad, possessed the personal data of 66.8 crore individuals across 44 categories. It was found that the offenders had been purchasing data from the platform ‘Just Dial’, prompting the police to further investigate the sale and monetary transactions involved in the exchange of information.

Sources mentioned that the police are also investigating the source from which the data was obtained to track down the ultimate end recipient. It was discovered that the individual, Vinay Bharadwaj, obtained the database from two individuals named Amer Sohail and Madan Gopal, who are now considered suspects in the case. A probe has been launched to identify them and their associates, said sources.

The recent data theft uncovered by the Cyberabad police has exposed a concerning reality that the personal information of half of the Indian population is being sold on the black market with unknown consequences. Even PAN card holders’ information has been compromised, which cybersecurity experts believe to be even more dangerous than other crimes due to the unpredictable results of data breaches.The police are currently tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation, but they are working diligently to identify and apprehend those involved.

