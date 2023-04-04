Ecotourism initiative to boost income of rural communities in Medak

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create opportunities and boost the incomes of rural communities through tourism-related jobs, the ‘Community-based Ecotourism initiative’ has been launched in the Medak District, focusing on Pocharam Sanctuary and Narsapur Forest range. This initiative is part of the Forest Plus 2.0 Programme funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and supported by the Telangana Forest Department.

Tourists will get a chance to experience the rich heritage of the forests, including local food, customs, and traditions, curated and explained by the native tribal communities who have lived there for years. The local communities will provide all necessary facilities, interact with visitors, and help them understand the biodiversity, wildlife, agricultural practices, and more.

According to the Regional Director of Forest Plus, the tours will start at 7 am from Narsapur with a forest trail, during which visitors will learn about the trees, forests, animals, birds, and the significance of certain structures and sites from the locals. The tourists will then visit the watchtower, important monuments, temples, and churches in Medak.

In the afternoon session, they proceed to Pocharam village, where locals serve traditional delicacies during a farm lunch. Safari rides and interactions with locals are available, and visitors can choose to stay in homestays or pitch tents. In the evenings, they can enjoy the bonfire and gaze at the stars in a peaceful environment.

These destinations are ideal for a two-day vacation, with packages starting from Rs 2,000 per person for groups of at least 20 people. Approximately, Rs 600 of the amount will be dedicated to forest conservation, plantation, and management of forest fires, among other things.

The initiative also focuses on developing communities by promoting locally made leaflet plates, creating employment for locals as guides and instructors, and using locally-made food, among other measures. Many students from international schools in Hyderabad have already visited these forests and enjoyed the natural resources while learning about their responsibility towards nature. Adventure activities in water bodies and waterfalls are available for adults as well.

