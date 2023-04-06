Vent it all out 

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the two beneficial things the pandemic has brought to the world is enhancing communication through technology. Another is being aware of one’s physical and mental health. Shubhangi Rastogi, an HR professional of 15 years, was one among millions who were moved by the widespread stress and anxiety that the pandemic brought.

However, she also harnessed the energy of that dark, dark, dark space and came up with the idea of building a self-help tool that would not only help people to track their mood, but provide a personal space to vent out all negative thoughts.

Mind Alcove, is a digital tool that provides options for journaling, tracking one’s mood swings, space to anonymously vent out one’s thoughts, and also, if needed, seeking therapy from professionals. The application was brought out by the founder in 2021, after having to inform multiple employees in her company that they were terminated from their positions.

A trained life coach with a specialisation in emotional intelligence, Rastogi said that her company focuses on the prevention of serious mental health issues. “Our market area generally caters to the millennials and Gen Z, people roughly within the age group of 18-35 years as they are more under stress in comparison to previous generations,” she said.

“The new generation,” she added, “is not only tech-savvy but also needs solutions within two minutes. Hence, Mind Alcove provides those minimal tools that can help the user build some good habits, things that they can use daily.”

The application also connects the users with professional psychological therapists, if needed. “Just like physical health practises need to be tailor-made for individuals, so does mental health. As yoga or running does not suit everybody; not everybody needs to go for therapy. There are so many other things that can be therapeutic,” said Rastogi.

Talking about what solutions generally work for the young population, she said that journaling, especially audio journaling is the most widely used option on their app. Besides, another option gaining traction is venting out to an anonymous person and finding a peer support group. “Sometimes, all you need is being heard without judgment,” she said.

“Next month, we will be releasing our next version, where therapists and coaches will be available on the platform, which means that people will be able to book video and chat sessions on the platform and take consultation,” she further added.

These consultations will be available at `1,200-1,500 for an hour-long session. Among 35000 individuals who use her application actively every month, there are those dealing with a wide range of issues such as problems in relationships including marriage, loneliness, parental pressure of choosing a career that is not of one’s choice, unemployment, etc.

There are also people from gender-marginalized communities who feel neglected and invisible; people who are in physical pain or those who, at times, need emotional support more than medicines. The company, however, does not exclusively work with marginalised communities but plans to collaborate with NGOs and other organisations to expand its network and range of services.

HYDERABAD: One of the two beneficial things the pandemic has brought to the world is enhancing communication through technology. Another is being aware of one’s physical and mental health. Shubhangi Rastogi, an HR professional of 15 years, was one among millions who were moved by the widespread stress and anxiety that the pandemic brought. However, she also harnessed the energy of that dark, dark, dark space and came up with the idea of building a self-help tool that would not only help people to track their mood, but provide a personal space to vent out all negative thoughts. Mind Alcove, is a digital tool that provides options for journaling, tracking one’s mood swings, space to anonymously vent out one’s thoughts, and also, if needed, seeking therapy from professionals. The application was brought out by the founder in 2021, after having to inform multiple employees in her company that they were terminated from their positions. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A trained life coach with a specialisation in emotional intelligence, Rastogi said that her company focuses on the prevention of serious mental health issues. “Our market area generally caters to the millennials and Gen Z, people roughly within the age group of 18-35 years as they are more under stress in comparison to previous generations,” she said. “The new generation,” she added, “is not only tech-savvy but also needs solutions within two minutes. Hence, Mind Alcove provides those minimal tools that can help the user build some good habits, things that they can use daily.” The application also connects the users with professional psychological therapists, if needed. “Just like physical health practises need to be tailor-made for individuals, so does mental health. As yoga or running does not suit everybody; not everybody needs to go for therapy. There are so many other things that can be therapeutic,” said Rastogi. Talking about what solutions generally work for the young population, she said that journaling, especially audio journaling is the most widely used option on their app. Besides, another option gaining traction is venting out to an anonymous person and finding a peer support group. “Sometimes, all you need is being heard without judgment,” she said. “Next month, we will be releasing our next version, where therapists and coaches will be available on the platform, which means that people will be able to book video and chat sessions on the platform and take consultation,” she further added. These consultations will be available at `1,200-1,500 for an hour-long session. Among 35000 individuals who use her application actively every month, there are those dealing with a wide range of issues such as problems in relationships including marriage, loneliness, parental pressure of choosing a career that is not of one’s choice, unemployment, etc. There are also people from gender-marginalized communities who feel neglected and invisible; people who are in physical pain or those who, at times, need emotional support more than medicines. The company, however, does not exclusively work with marginalised communities but plans to collaborate with NGOs and other organisations to expand its network and range of services.