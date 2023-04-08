Home Cities Hyderabad

Kebabs, Kofta and Korma: Finger-licking Hyderabadi royal delicacies

CE checks out the Nizami Food Festival at Farzi Cafe — a huge spread of traditional Hyderabadi and Indian classic cuisine

The Nizami Food Festival is a culinary experience like no other (Photo | Express)

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What better way to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan, than indulge in finger licking food from the Nizami Food Festival at one of the city’s popular restaurants, Farzi Café.  A culinary experience like no other, bringing together traditional Hyderabadi and Indian classic cuisine with everlasting Indian influences, modern presentations and an elegant ambiance. The café is popularly known for the amalgamation of futuristic Indian food with traditional Indian flavours and global cuisine.

“This is the first time we are doing the festival, earlier we used to include a few of the dishes in our regular menu during Ramzan.  This type we made sure to come up with a huge spread of dishes across both veg and non-veg including the local favourites like Patthar-ka-Gosht and Kaju Ke Shami Kebab with ofcourse a twist — ‘farzified’,” shares Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive  Chef.

We start our Nizami journey with Marag with Charkoni naan, the spicy mutton soup with bite-sized mutton cubes paired well with the Charkoni naan. Next came Patthar-ka-Gosht — a popular lamb dish, especially prepared with mutton by heating it on a wide stone, on a flame. The mutton was juicy and the spice rub was perfect for our palate. We then focused our attention two vegetarian dishes from the small plates section — Dahi Ke Kebab and Kaju Ke Shami Kebab — both were melt in the mouth. The other dishes we tasted from this section was Chicken Nazakati Kebab, Shikhampuri Kebab, Mutton Masala Lukhmi and Tala Hua Gosht. All the kebabs had that distinct smoky flavour and kept our taste buds singing.

From the mains section we had Malai ke Kofte and Tarkari ka Korma in the vegetarian section, whereas Murgh ka Korma, Shaadi ka Laal Murgh, Shahi Haleem, Mutton Dalcha with Bagara Rice and Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani. Even though all the dishes tasted delicious, the stand out dishes which deserves a huge shout out were Shahi Haleem and Mutton Dalcha with Bagara Rice from the mains section.

Our journey through Nizami Food Festival came to an end with Badam ki Firni and Double ka Meetha — quintessential Hyderabadi delicacies. To boost more of our already happy taste buds, we were served Cotton Candy Paan. Sans the paan leaf, with only the freshner coated in fluffy white cotton candy shaped like a paan, it was a party in our mouth.

The festival is on till April 21.

