Versatile sweet goodness: Caramel recipes that would make you slurp!

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Guess which versatile confection adds delicious, creamy flavour to desserts, pastries, and candies? Yes caramel, which bakers and pastry chefs use to make a variety of desserts either as a featured ingredient, flavouring, or topping. Unlike other desserts, caramel is prepared with utmost delicacy and has become a good source of vitamins, minerals and cholesterol. So if you need some sort of refuelling here are some pleasing recipes which would make you slurp.

Hazelnut Ring

Ingredients:

HAZELNUT AND CARAMEL MOUSSE Gelatin mass 24g | Dulce chocolate 230g| Elle & Vire Cream 240g | Hazelnut praline paste 50g | Egg yolk 50g | Milk 100g | Sugar 20g

Method:

● In a double boiler, whisk together egg yolks, sugar and milk .

● Cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until mixture coats back of spoon, 3 to 4 minutes (do not boil).

● Remove from heat; whisk in melted chocolate and gelatin mass.

● Strain into a bowl; chill until cool.Then Fold In whipped Cream.

CARAMEL GLAZE

Ingredients

Sugar 430g | Cream 350g | Water 40g | Corn flour 12g | Gelatin mass 90g | Gold chocolate 60g

Method:

● Start by making the caramel.

● Heat the sugar in a medium saucepan, stirring every so often until the sugar begins to melt and forms a beautiful amber colour.

● Give the sugar a quick stir and deglaze by quickly stirring in the water. Be careful at this step because the reaction can be violent.

● Make a slurry of the corn starch with about an equal volume of water.

● Quickly stir this into the caramel-water and bring to a boil. Then add the heavy cream.

● Strain the mixture and pour it over the chocolate and bloomed gelatin . Blend the mixture and strain it once again

● Cool this mixture to 85°F (29°C).

HAZELNUT DACQUOISE

Ingredients

Almond flour 70g | Hazelnut powder 70g | Flour30g |Icing sugar 120g | Egg white 150g | Sugar 68g

Method:

● In a whisking bowl whip egg white and sugar till soft peak.

● Mix all the dry ingredients together and then fold with the whipped egg white mixture.

● Bake at 180 degree for 10 min

Dessert assembling

● In a silicon mould pipe the mousse till half way

● Place hazelnut dacquoise in the centre and then pipe the mousse mixture and place the dacquoise again

● Freeze it over night

● Remove from the mould and then place it in a wire rack

● Pour over the caramel glaze and garnish it with chopped hazelnut

— By Chef Deepa Reddy, Fonce Chocolatier

Spiked Spiced Caramel Nest

TART BASE

INGREDIENTS

Flour 600g | Butter 400g |Icing sugar 200g|Cream 50g

METHOD

● Combine cold butter with the sifted dry ingredients and add cold cream and mix.

● Flatten. Chill for 30 minutes.

● Sheet it. Make the tart base.

● Blind bake at 160 for 20 minutes or till the desired colour is achieved.

CARAMEL SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

Sugar 200g | Glucose 50g | Salt 4g | Cream 200g | Butter 120g |Ginger powder 10g | Freshly grated ginger 50g

METHOD

● Cook sugar and glucose till you get a caramel of desired colour.

● Add butter and emulsify.

● Add hot cream and mix well.

● Add salt, ginger powder and grated ginger in the end. Mix well.

ASSEMBLY

● Pipe the thickened caramel sauce and freeze.

COOKIE

INGREDIENTS

Butter 170g | Brown sugar 100g |

Sugar 90g| Eggs 100g

Vanilla 10g | Flour 400g | Baking soda 6g | Dark chocolate chips 300g

METHOD

● Cream butter and both the sugars till fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla, and cream further.

● Add the sifted dry ingredients with the choco chips in parts and combine.

● Chill.

ASSEMBLY

● Take a portion of the cookie dough and place inside the tart.

● Add the frozen caramel centre.

● Place another portion of cookie dough and seal.

● Bake for 8 to 9 minutes at 150 and cool.

● Pipe a layer of the spiced caramel over this. Freeze.

DARK CHOCOLATE NUTTY GLAZE

INGREDIENTS

Chopped roasted nuts 10g |

Cocoa butter 10g

|Dark chocolate 90g

METHOD

● Melt the chocolate and cocoa butter together and add the roasted nuts.

ASSEMBLY

● Dip the frozen tart base into this and chill to set.

CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE CRUNCH

INGREDIENTS

White chocolate 30g |Feuilletine crunch 20g

METHOD

● Melt the white chocolate, caramelise it by heating it at regular intervals and stirring it.

● Add the Feuilletine crunch to it, mix well.

● Spread between 2 baking sheets and roll into a thin sheet. Freeze.

ASSEMBLY

● Cut out a circle of this and place over the cookie-caramel-tart base

HAZELNUT PRALINE MOUSSE CENTRE

INGREDIENTS

Sugar 100g |Roasted hazelnuts 175g |Whipped cream 200g

METHOD

● Caramelise sugar till the desired colour is achieved.

● Add roasted hazelnuts to it and mix well.

● Cool on a silmat.

● Grind it till its a fine paste.

ASSEMBLY

● Take 1 part of this paste and 2 parts of whipped cream and mix well.

● Set it in the silicone mould and freeze.

CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE MASCARPONE MOUSSE

INGREDIENTS

Caramelised white chocolate 100g|

Mascarpone cheese70g|Whipped cream 200g|

METHOD

● Melt white chocolate and add the Mascarpone to it. Mix well.

● Mix this mixture into the whipped cream and fold till uniform.

ASSEMBLY

● Pipe this mousse mixture into moulds and place the hazelnut praline mousse centre into this and pipe some more Mascarpone mousse into it and set.

CARAMEL GLAZE

INGREDIENTS

Sugar 100g| Glucose 20g |Cream 90g|Corn flour 10g|Gelatin 2g

|Chocolate 20g

METHOD

● Bloom gelatin in cold water and keep aside.

● Caramelise the sugar and glucose.

● Make a slurry of corn flour and cream and pour into the caramel while whisking.

● In a jug containing the chopped chocolate, pour the caramel once it’s cooled down and mix.

● Add the gelatin and blend till uniform.

ASSEMBLY

● Pour over the demoulded frozen mousse and place the glazed mousse over the crunch layer on the tart.

● Garnish with spun sugar, candied hazelnut and gold leaf.

— By Chef Ashwini Ragavendar, Theory Cafe

HYDERABAD: Guess which versatile confection adds delicious, creamy flavour to desserts, pastries, and candies? Yes caramel, which bakers and pastry chefs use to make a variety of desserts either as a featured ingredient, flavouring, or topping. Unlike other desserts, caramel is prepared with utmost delicacy and has become a good source of vitamins, minerals and cholesterol. So if you need some sort of refuelling here are some pleasing recipes which would make you slurp. Hazelnut Ring Ingredients: HAZELNUT AND CARAMEL MOUSSE Gelatin mass 24g | Dulce chocolate 230g| Elle & Vire Cream 240g | Hazelnut praline paste 50g | Egg yolk 50g | Milk 100g | Sugar 20g Method: ● In a double boiler, whisk together egg yolks, sugar and milk . ● Cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until mixture coats back of spoon, 3 to 4 minutes (do not boil). ● Remove from heat; whisk in melted chocolate and gelatin mass. ● Strain into a bowl; chill until cool.Then Fold In whipped Cream.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CARAMEL GLAZE Ingredients Sugar 430g | Cream 350g | Water 40g | Corn flour 12g | Gelatin mass 90g | Gold chocolate 60g Method: ● Start by making the caramel. ● Heat the sugar in a medium saucepan, stirring every so often until the sugar begins to melt and forms a beautiful amber colour. ● Give the sugar a quick stir and deglaze by quickly stirring in the water. Be careful at this step because the reaction can be violent. ● Make a slurry of the corn starch with about an equal volume of water. ● Quickly stir this into the caramel-water and bring to a boil. Then add the heavy cream. ● Strain the mixture and pour it over the chocolate and bloomed gelatin . Blend the mixture and strain it once again ● Cool this mixture to 85°F (29°C). HAZELNUT DACQUOISE Ingredients Almond flour 70g | Hazelnut powder 70g | Flour30g |Icing sugar 120g | Egg white 150g | Sugar 68g Method: ● In a whisking bowl whip egg white and sugar till soft peak. ● Mix all the dry ingredients together and then fold with the whipped egg white mixture. ● Bake at 180 degree for 10 min Dessert assembling ● In a silicon mould pipe the mousse till half way ● Place hazelnut dacquoise in the centre and then pipe the mousse mixture and place the dacquoise again ● Freeze it over night ● Remove from the mould and then place it in a wire rack ● Pour over the caramel glaze and garnish it with chopped hazelnut — By Chef Deepa Reddy, Fonce Chocolatier Spiked Spiced Caramel Nest TART BASE INGREDIENTS Flour 600g | Butter 400g |Icing sugar 200g|Cream 50g METHOD ● Combine cold butter with the sifted dry ingredients and add cold cream and mix. ● Flatten. Chill for 30 minutes. ● Sheet it. Make the tart base. ● Blind bake at 160 for 20 minutes or till the desired colour is achieved. CARAMEL SAUCE INGREDIENTS Sugar 200g | Glucose 50g | Salt 4g | Cream 200g | Butter 120g |Ginger powder 10g | Freshly grated ginger 50g METHOD ● Cook sugar and glucose till you get a caramel of desired colour. ● Add butter and emulsify. ● Add hot cream and mix well. ● Add salt, ginger powder and grated ginger in the end. Mix well. ASSEMBLY ● Pipe the thickened caramel sauce and freeze. COOKIE INGREDIENTS Butter 170g | Brown sugar 100g | Sugar 90g| Eggs 100g Vanilla 10g | Flour 400g | Baking soda 6g | Dark chocolate chips 300g METHOD ● Cream butter and both the sugars till fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla, and cream further. ● Add the sifted dry ingredients with the choco chips in parts and combine. ● Chill. ASSEMBLY ● Take a portion of the cookie dough and place inside the tart. ● Add the frozen caramel centre. ● Place another portion of cookie dough and seal. ● Bake for 8 to 9 minutes at 150 and cool. ● Pipe a layer of the spiced caramel over this. Freeze. DARK CHOCOLATE NUTTY GLAZE INGREDIENTS Chopped roasted nuts 10g | Cocoa butter 10g |Dark chocolate 90g METHOD ● Melt the chocolate and cocoa butter together and add the roasted nuts. ASSEMBLY ● Dip the frozen tart base into this and chill to set. CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE CRUNCH INGREDIENTS White chocolate 30g |Feuilletine crunch 20g METHOD ● Melt the white chocolate, caramelise it by heating it at regular intervals and stirring it. ● Add the Feuilletine crunch to it, mix well. ● Spread between 2 baking sheets and roll into a thin sheet. Freeze. ASSEMBLY ● Cut out a circle of this and place over the cookie-caramel-tart base HAZELNUT PRALINE MOUSSE CENTRE INGREDIENTS Sugar 100g |Roasted hazelnuts 175g |Whipped cream 200g METHOD ● Caramelise sugar till the desired colour is achieved. ● Add roasted hazelnuts to it and mix well. ● Cool on a silmat. ● Grind it till its a fine paste. ASSEMBLY ● Take 1 part of this paste and 2 parts of whipped cream and mix well. ● Set it in the silicone mould and freeze. CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE MASCARPONE MOUSSE INGREDIENTS Caramelised white chocolate 100g| Mascarpone cheese70g|Whipped cream 200g| METHOD ● Melt white chocolate and add the Mascarpone to it. Mix well. ● Mix this mixture into the whipped cream and fold till uniform. ASSEMBLY ● Pipe this mousse mixture into moulds and place the hazelnut praline mousse centre into this and pipe some more Mascarpone mousse into it and set. CARAMEL GLAZE INGREDIENTS Sugar 100g| Glucose 20g |Cream 90g|Corn flour 10g|Gelatin 2g |Chocolate 20g METHOD ● Bloom gelatin in cold water and keep aside. ● Caramelise the sugar and glucose. ● Make a slurry of corn flour and cream and pour into the caramel while whisking. ● In a jug containing the chopped chocolate, pour the caramel once it’s cooled down and mix. ● Add the gelatin and blend till uniform. ASSEMBLY ● Pour over the demoulded frozen mousse and place the glazed mousse over the crunch layer on the tart. ● Garnish with spun sugar, candied hazelnut and gold leaf. — By Chef Ashwini Ragavendar, Theory Cafe