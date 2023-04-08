Versatile sweet goodness: Caramel recipes that would make you slurp!

HYDERABAD: Guess which versatile confection adds delicious, creamy flavour to desserts, pastries, and candies? Yes caramel, which bakers and pastry chefs use to make a variety of desserts either as a featured ingredient, flavouring, or topping. Unlike other desserts, caramel is prepared with utmost delicacy and has become a good source of vitamins, minerals and cholesterol. So if you need some sort of refuelling here are some pleasing recipes which would make you slurp.
Hazelnut Ring
Ingredients:
HAZELNUT AND CARAMEL MOUSSE Gelatin mass 24g | Dulce chocolate 230g| Elle & Vire Cream 240g | Hazelnut praline paste 50g | Egg yolk 50g | Milk 100g | Sugar 20g
Method:
● In a double boiler, whisk together egg yolks, sugar and milk .
● Cook over medium-low heat, stirring, until mixture coats back of spoon, 3 to 4 minutes (do not boil).
● Remove from heat; whisk in melted chocolate and gelatin mass.
● Strain into a bowl; chill until cool.Then Fold In whipped Cream.
CARAMEL GLAZE
Ingredients
Sugar 430g | Cream 350g | Water 40g | Corn flour 12g | Gelatin mass 90g | Gold chocolate 60g
Method:
● Start by making the caramel.
● Heat the sugar in a medium saucepan, stirring every so often until the sugar begins to melt and forms a beautiful amber colour.
● Give the sugar a quick stir and deglaze by quickly stirring in the water. Be careful at this step because the reaction can be violent.
● Make a slurry of the corn starch with about an equal volume of water.
● Quickly stir this into the caramel-water and bring to a boil. Then add the heavy cream.
● Strain the mixture and pour it over the chocolate and bloomed gelatin . Blend the mixture and strain it once again
● Cool this mixture to 85°F (29°C).
HAZELNUT DACQUOISE
Ingredients
Almond flour 70g | Hazelnut powder 70g | Flour30g |Icing sugar 120g | Egg white 150g | Sugar 68g
Method:
● In a whisking bowl whip egg white and sugar till soft peak.
● Mix all the dry ingredients together and then fold with the whipped egg white mixture.
● Bake at 180 degree for 10 min
Dessert assembling
● In a silicon mould pipe the mousse till half way
● Place hazelnut dacquoise in the centre and then pipe the mousse mixture and place the dacquoise again
● Freeze it over night
● Remove from the mould and then place it in a wire rack
● Pour over the caramel glaze and garnish it with chopped hazelnut
— By Chef Deepa Reddy, Fonce Chocolatier
Spiked Spiced Caramel Nest
TART BASE
INGREDIENTS
Flour 600g | Butter 400g |Icing sugar 200g|Cream 50g
METHOD
● Combine cold butter with the sifted dry ingredients and add cold cream and mix.
● Flatten. Chill for 30 minutes.
● Sheet it. Make the tart base.
● Blind bake at 160 for 20 minutes or till the desired colour is achieved.
CARAMEL SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
Sugar 200g | Glucose 50g | Salt 4g | Cream 200g | Butter 120g |Ginger powder 10g | Freshly grated ginger 50g
METHOD
● Cook sugar and glucose till you get a caramel of desired colour.
● Add butter and emulsify.
● Add hot cream and mix well.
● Add salt, ginger powder and grated ginger in the end. Mix well.
ASSEMBLY
● Pipe the thickened caramel sauce and freeze.
COOKIE
INGREDIENTS
Butter 170g | Brown sugar 100g |
Sugar 90g| Eggs 100g
Vanilla 10g | Flour 400g | Baking soda 6g | Dark chocolate chips 300g
METHOD
● Cream butter and both the sugars till fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla, and cream further.
● Add the sifted dry ingredients with the choco chips in parts and combine.
● Chill.
ASSEMBLY
● Take a portion of the cookie dough and place inside the tart.
● Add the frozen caramel centre.
● Place another portion of cookie dough and seal.
● Bake for 8 to 9 minutes at 150 and cool.
● Pipe a layer of the spiced caramel over this. Freeze.
DARK CHOCOLATE NUTTY GLAZE
INGREDIENTS
Chopped roasted nuts 10g |
Cocoa butter 10g
|Dark chocolate 90g
METHOD
● Melt the chocolate and cocoa butter together and add the roasted nuts.
ASSEMBLY
● Dip the frozen tart base into this and chill to set.
CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE CRUNCH
INGREDIENTS
White chocolate 30g |Feuilletine crunch 20g
METHOD
● Melt the white chocolate, caramelise it by heating it at regular intervals and stirring it.
● Add the Feuilletine crunch to it, mix well.
● Spread between 2 baking sheets and roll into a thin sheet. Freeze.
ASSEMBLY
● Cut out a circle of this and place over the cookie-caramel-tart base
HAZELNUT PRALINE MOUSSE CENTRE
INGREDIENTS
Sugar 100g |Roasted hazelnuts 175g |Whipped cream 200g
METHOD
● Caramelise sugar till the desired colour is achieved.
● Add roasted hazelnuts to it and mix well.
● Cool on a silmat.
● Grind it till its a fine paste.
ASSEMBLY
● Take 1 part of this paste and 2 parts of whipped cream and mix well.
● Set it in the silicone mould and freeze.
CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE MASCARPONE MOUSSE
INGREDIENTS
Caramelised white chocolate 100g|
Mascarpone cheese70g|Whipped cream 200g|
METHOD
● Melt white chocolate and add the Mascarpone to it. Mix well.
● Mix this mixture into the whipped cream and fold till uniform.
ASSEMBLY
● Pipe this mousse mixture into moulds and place the hazelnut praline mousse centre into this and pipe some more Mascarpone mousse into it and set.
CARAMEL GLAZE
INGREDIENTS
Sugar 100g| Glucose 20g |Cream 90g|Corn flour 10g|Gelatin 2g
|Chocolate 20g
METHOD
● Bloom gelatin in cold water and keep aside.
● Caramelise the sugar and glucose.
● Make a slurry of corn flour and cream and pour into the caramel while whisking.
● In a jug containing the chopped chocolate, pour the caramel once it’s cooled down and mix.
● Add the gelatin and blend till uniform.
ASSEMBLY
● Pour over the demoulded frozen mousse and place the glazed mousse over the crunch layer on the tart.
● Garnish with spun sugar, candied hazelnut and gold leaf.
— By Chef Ashwini Ragavendar, Theory Cafe