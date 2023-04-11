Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana's tiger conservation efforts ‘very good’, finds MEE

On the other hand, creating a favourable habitat for the big cats in the Kawal Tiger Reserve has been a tough task.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves of Telanagana have been ranked ‘very good ‘ and ‘good’, respectively, by the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE). The Amrabad reserve secured a score of 78.7% and the Kawal Tiger Reserve scored 74.2%. 

However, it is also important to note that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) report 2023 stated that the tiger population declined in the States of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The report also mentioned that serious conservation efforts were needed so that the tiger reserves and protected areas in these states recover the populations of the big cats.

Speaking to TNIE about the conservation methods implemented in Telangana’s tiger reserves, Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said, “Amrabad hosts approximately 26 tigers while Kawal has around 6 tigers in the buffer zone and the official figures are yet to come. While the number of tigers in Amrabad Tiger Reserve are multiplying rapidly, the count of cubs in the reserve area is also on the rise. This was possible because of the effective management practices by the Forest Department in the reserve area.”

On the other hand, creating a favourable habitat for the big cats in the Kawal Tiger Reserve has been a tough task. Speaking on which he added, “Kawal Tiger Reserve has never sheltered the tigers because of the lack of tiger corridors and the presence of villages in the core area of the forest. There are around a dozen tigers in the buffer zone that wander in the reserve area, but making these tigers stay is a challenge that we are facing now.”

Keeping that in view, initiatives like relocating the villages in the core reserve area to avoid human-animal conflict, establishing tiger corridors, improving grasslands, increasing connectivity, creating water bodies and grazing grounds are being done to improve the habitat for the tigers. We have created 23 commandants as well to facilitate wildlife. “Also, efforts are being made in order to strengthen patrolling services in the reserve areas,” he added. Despite all these efforts, it will take a few more years for the tigers to naturally settle in the Kawal Tiger Reserve,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp