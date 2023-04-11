Vintage inspirations: Nalli sarees launches new collection in Hyderabad

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In every Indian wardrobe you will find at least one saree — it may be an heirloom piece or a gift to oneself — such is its versatility of it. Known for such expertise around the country, a brand almost synonymous with sarees — Nalli sarees has launched a new designer collection inspired by vintage chintz motifs from museum archives.

Talking about the collection, Lavanya Nalli, founder, Nalli sarees, says, “Chintz: Your Floral Statement, designed is a collection of richly detailed floral designs in contemporary colours, inspired by vintage chintz motifs from museum archives. Every motif is painstakingly hand painted in watercolour and has been transferred into a high-quality digital print. In this collection, you will find a beautiful array of fabrics that have been carefully chosen to ensure that they are perfect for the Chintz collection. The collection mainly features viscose crepe, Habutai silk, and organza fabrics, all of which are known for their lightweight and breathable properties, making them ideal for summer wear.”

Chintz features a wide range of contemporary colours and designs that have been hand-printed to perfection. The use of contemporary colours in this collection adds a fresh and modern touch. The colours have been carefully chosen to complement the fabrics and enhance the overall look and feel of the sarees.

Each design has been meticulously hand-printed, making every saree unique and one-of-a-kind. “Chintz has been loved for generations, making it a challenge for the team to re-imagine and innovate in this collection. Our goal was to launch something fresh and contemporary while remaining true and respectful to the legacy of Chintz.

The team spent more than six months on the initial research, ensuring that their collection is innovative rather than derivative of existing market offerings. They conducted a thorough motif study as part of this process. The team then devoted over a month to meticulously water colouring each motif and its accompanying materials.

In instances where it was necessary, the team hand-painted the motifs in the required colourways,” shares Lavanya, further adding, “Hyderabad’s rich textile traditions have been deeply influenced by its age-old legacy. As an emerging economy, the city is booming with a promising future for various industries. Ever since Nalli started operating in Hyderabad, we have only received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers. Nalli is grateful for this and will continue to keep growing.”

