Hidden cost of trendy tags: Fast fashion creating a wardrobe full of confusion

Designer Ashmita Marwa says many designer brands have started releasing collections that make what people already own obsolete, and this is not mindful or sustainable in any way.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We all know our brain is wired to respond to novelty and rewards, which often manifests in an insatiable desire for new clothes. Fashion companies capitalise not only on what we buy and use but also on what we will buy and not use, leading to a wardrobe full of confusion.

Clothes appear to be cheap, and many end up buying more, as fast fashion is faster than ever now.
We will never know if we are paying less because there’s a discount or end up spending more, with the worst thing being not using it, which harms our pockets and the environment. “We may have failed to notice the growing price because we are never reminded, and no one will. We are mostly left in constant pursuit of the latest styles.

Nothing is wrong; the industry is only changing, and we buy because trends are born and die more quickly than they did a decade ago,” says Sandhya Varughese, who works at a private ad agency offering creative solutions to fashion brands in the city. “We have seen tremendous growth in local brands, which is great. It supports a lot of the poor and helps our economy. The only problem is following these trends leads to an accumulation of clothing, which paradoxically can leave buyers feeling overwhelmed and unsatisfied.”

Sandhya shares, “Not many are at a loss, but the pressure to follow trends and stay updated, which is a boon to the industry, might leave some feeling bad. Those who feel this pressure must remind themselves that all trends on social media are advertisements and may help them realise that there is wisdom in owning and using clothes until they can no longer be worn. Prices have increased by nearly 50% in the last 8-10 years.”

“Prices of clothes still vary between products, and it’s hard to determine, but the tax, as discussed in Budget 2023, is now being reflected in the market,” says Shiv Dwivedi, the chief designer at Sangeetha Chikan Emporium. He adds that it depends on multiple factors which are hard to determine, especially in Hyderabad’s market, which comprises a diverse variety of trades.

Designer Ashmita Marwa says many designer brands have started releasing collections that make what people already own obsolete, and this is not mindful or sustainable in any way. “Old clothes carry a certain beauty, as they hold memories and experiences, imbuing them with sentimental value. However, the fast-fashion industry has trained people to view these items as disposable, leading to a painful detachment from garments that once held meaning,” she says.

The designer adds, “The environmental impact of this throwaway culture is significant. The fashion industry is one of the largest polluters globally, consuming vast quantities of water, energy, and raw materials. By buying fewer clothes and making better use of existing garments, individuals can reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. Anyone who spends time thinking about this issue will come up with ideas to save both money and the environment.”

All the experts CE spoke to said that nobody has to adopt a minimalist approach, but they should be wise and avoid falling prey to reckless marketing. They also suggest that consumers can achieve peace of mind by being less confused by the torments that trends impose on us, by preferring timeless fashion.

