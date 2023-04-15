A unique assortment of Bengali New Year delicacies in Hyderabad

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chefs Apar Chatterjee and Saransh Bhardwaj and staff at ITC Kohenur were not just delighted to host us for their Nobo Borsher Bhojon, a unique assortment of Bengali New Year delicacies, all teary-eyed, they also did not fail to utter, “It's not food, its an emotion!”

Preparing a number of dishes for a city that is already set in its ways when it comes to food is not at all an easy task, but it is the idea of a shared culture that keeps all metropolitan cities going-- each person has something unique to offer. Something similar was laid out on our tables from a well-researched menu, keeping it simple and traditional, reminding us how heavily Bengali food is based on freshly sourced ingredients.

Not forgetting the street food culture, the chefs presented a few snacks, “Straight from the bylanes of Kolkata,” as they said while serving. Emphasizing on galli-nukkad-adda culture, it was made sure that there were separate corners (that bring the local markets of Kolkata to Hyderabad) dedicated to Jhal Moori and Share Market Cha coupled with crispy and creamy Malai Tost. Chef Apar, almost with a spring in his heels and hiding his excitement behind a grin, served the first string of food items: delicious Kolkata Kathi Rolls that were stuffed with juicy mutton and a variety of tender Bhajia, namely Aloo Chop and Beguni; Chingri Chop and Mangsher Chop, which we loved.

The Bengali New Year Buffet will be served for more than a week, starting from April 14 to April 22. The tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 per person. The main course included Shukto, Aloo Posto, Cholar Dal, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Macher, Malai Curry, Chicken Dal Bunglow, Bhetki Paturi, served with hot steamed rice and Luchis, coming straight from the kitchen. Kolkata’s boldness was served just right with Bhetki Paturi retaining its tender and delicate nature with a strong blend of turmeric and coconut hitting you right away. Kosha Mangsho was succulent and flavourful and Aloo Posto reminded you of the comforts of home.

The complexity of flavours was served just right when one thinks of bold Bengali, it was with Plastic Chutney served with crispy Papad, delivering its rich and tangy flavour to the taste buds right from the first bite. The sweets are what we always long for and also where we lose our hearts doing utmost justice to typical Bengali sweetness were Sandesh, Rosogula and Mishti Doi. Complementing the lavishness of these was another interesting sweet dish Patishapta, mainly rice flour bread filled with coconut and jaggery filling, garnished with sugar syrup, a reminder of pancakes for millennials.

Overall, it was an enriching experience, best would be the tag along with a Bengali who hasn't been home for a long and sees the emotion dripping from the eyes like chashni from succulent Rosogula.

HYDERABAD: Chefs Apar Chatterjee and Saransh Bhardwaj and staff at ITC Kohenur were not just delighted to host us for their Nobo Borsher Bhojon, a unique assortment of Bengali New Year delicacies, all teary-eyed, they also did not fail to utter, “It's not food, its an emotion!” Preparing a number of dishes for a city that is already set in its ways when it comes to food is not at all an easy task, but it is the idea of a shared culture that keeps all metropolitan cities going-- each person has something unique to offer. Something similar was laid out on our tables from a well-researched menu, keeping it simple and traditional, reminding us how heavily Bengali food is based on freshly sourced ingredients. Not forgetting the street food culture, the chefs presented a few snacks, “Straight from the bylanes of Kolkata,” as they said while serving. Emphasizing on galli-nukkad-adda culture, it was made sure that there were separate corners (that bring the local markets of Kolkata to Hyderabad) dedicated to Jhal Moori and Share Market Cha coupled with crispy and creamy Malai Tost. Chef Apar, almost with a spring in his heels and hiding his excitement behind a grin, served the first string of food items: delicious Kolkata Kathi Rolls that were stuffed with juicy mutton and a variety of tender Bhajia, namely Aloo Chop and Beguni; Chingri Chop and Mangsher Chop, which we loved.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bengali New Year Buffet will be served for more than a week, starting from April 14 to April 22. The tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 per person. The main course included Shukto, Aloo Posto, Cholar Dal, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Macher, Malai Curry, Chicken Dal Bunglow, Bhetki Paturi, served with hot steamed rice and Luchis, coming straight from the kitchen. Kolkata’s boldness was served just right with Bhetki Paturi retaining its tender and delicate nature with a strong blend of turmeric and coconut hitting you right away. Kosha Mangsho was succulent and flavourful and Aloo Posto reminded you of the comforts of home. The complexity of flavours was served just right when one thinks of bold Bengali, it was with Plastic Chutney served with crispy Papad, delivering its rich and tangy flavour to the taste buds right from the first bite. The sweets are what we always long for and also where we lose our hearts doing utmost justice to typical Bengali sweetness were Sandesh, Rosogula and Mishti Doi. Complementing the lavishness of these was another interesting sweet dish Patishapta, mainly rice flour bread filled with coconut and jaggery filling, garnished with sugar syrup, a reminder of pancakes for millennials. Overall, it was an enriching experience, best would be the tag along with a Bengali who hasn't been home for a long and sees the emotion dripping from the eyes like chashni from succulent Rosogula.