Power dept employees withdraw strike plan

HYDERABAD: The employees of the Electricity Department on Saturday announced the withdrawal of their strike after holding a successful discussion with the management. The employees agreed to the proposed seven per cent fitment, which was put forward by the management. The strike was planned to begin on April 17, but was called off due to the new pay revision agreement.

According to the employees, the management has agreed to pay the PRC (Pay Revision Commission) arrears in twelve equal installments. Additionally, they have agreed to offer up to three increments as service weightage, while the house rent allowance (HRA) will be paid on a par with State government employees. The gratuity amount has been increased from the present Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, and the pension will be paid according to the State government’s decision.

The issue of pension will be discussed in the full board meeting, and a report will be submitted to the State government for the employees recruited between 1999 and 2004. Furthermore, the medical allowance has been increased from the present Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The discussions between TS Transco and TS Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and the employee unions took more than four hours before the agreement was reached.

