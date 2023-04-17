HMDA frees land worth Rs 3 crore from encroachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) recently took action against the illegal occupants of land under Telapur Municipality. The issue of possession in Tellapur came to the attention of HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar, who promptly alerted the authorities concerned and ordered them to take action.

As it turned out, almost 350 yards of HMDA land worth around Rs 3 crore were occupied by a group who had constructed a hotel and were conducting business on the property in Survey No. 361 under Tellapur Municipality. After verifying the facts, the HMDA administration began the removal operation with the assistance of local police and estate officials.

Despite the efforts of the encroachers to prevent the demolition activities of the HMDA officials, the authorities successfully demolished the constructions and freed the land. Finally, the encroachers agreed to remove their iron equipment and decoration items themselves.

The demolition process, which began on Saturday, continued until Sunday afternoon. The HMDA has made it clear that it will not tolerate any encroachment on its lands and has warned anyone occupying HMDA lands anywhere to voluntarily vacate them.

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) recently took action against the illegal occupants of land under Telapur Municipality. The issue of possession in Tellapur came to the attention of HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar, who promptly alerted the authorities concerned and ordered them to take action. As it turned out, almost 350 yards of HMDA land worth around Rs 3 crore were occupied by a group who had constructed a hotel and were conducting business on the property in Survey No. 361 under Tellapur Municipality. After verifying the facts, the HMDA administration began the removal operation with the assistance of local police and estate officials. Despite the efforts of the encroachers to prevent the demolition activities of the HMDA officials, the authorities successfully demolished the constructions and freed the land. Finally, the encroachers agreed to remove their iron equipment and decoration items themselves.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The demolition process, which began on Saturday, continued until Sunday afternoon. The HMDA has made it clear that it will not tolerate any encroachment on its lands and has warned anyone occupying HMDA lands anywhere to voluntarily vacate them.