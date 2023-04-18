New e-bus fleet of 50 to ply on Vijayawada route

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch electric AC buses for passengers, with the first 50 buses to be available on the Vijayawada route next month. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar recently inspected the new electric AC bus at Bus Bhavan premises in Hyderabad and reviewed other facilities provided to passengers.

The shift to electric buses is part of TSRTC’s efforts to protect the environment, with ordering 550 electric buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, of which 500 buses will be operational across Telangana and 50 buses will ply on the Vijayawada route.

Besides that, Ashok Leyland and GBM will also provide TSRTC 1,000 electric buses in instalments under Gross Cost Contract (GCC) method.

The 12-metre-long electric AC buses have a seating capacity of 41 and can travel over 325 km on a single charge. Each seat has mobile charging facilities, reading lamps, a panic button, and a vehicle tracking system for passenger safety.

The buses also have three CCTV cameras, a reverse parking assistance camera, LED boards at the front and back displaying destination details, a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to prevent fire accidents, and a public address system to convey information to passengers.

The TSRTC has directed the representatives of Olectra Greentech Limited to prioritise facilities and provide better quality services to passengers.

