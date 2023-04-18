Home Cities Hyderabad

New e-bus fleet of 50 to ply on Vijayawada route

The TSRTC has directed the representatives of Olectra Greentech Limited to prioritise facilities and provide better quality services to passengers.

Published: 18th April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Peenya bus terminus, e-bus

For reprentational purpose (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch electric AC buses for passengers, with the first 50 buses to be available on the Vijayawada route next month. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar recently inspected the new electric AC bus at Bus Bhavan premises in Hyderabad and reviewed other facilities provided to passengers. 

The shift to electric buses is part of TSRTC’s efforts to protect the environment, with ordering 550 electric buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, of which 500 buses will be operational across Telangana and 50 buses will ply on the Vijayawada route. 

Besides that, Ashok Leyland and GBM will also provide TSRTC 1,000 electric buses in instalments under Gross Cost Contract (GCC) method.

TRSTC has ordered 550 electric buses from Olectra in order to protect the environment while providing top-notch facilities to passengers

The 12-metre-long electric AC buses have a seating capacity of 41 and can travel over 325 km on a single charge. Each seat has mobile charging facilities, reading lamps, a panic button, and a vehicle tracking system for passenger safety. 

The buses also have three CCTV cameras, a reverse parking assistance camera, LED boards at the front and back displaying destination details, a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to prevent fire accidents, and a public address system to convey information to passengers. 

The TSRTC has directed the representatives of Olectra Greentech Limited to prioritise facilities and provide better quality services to passengers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC AC buses Vijayawada
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp