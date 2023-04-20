Home Cities Hyderabad

Asst Prof goes missing, Hyderabad cops find him selling fruit

During their investigation, the police learned that the Assistant Professor had previously taken similar breaks from his regular routine without informing his family.

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre case, an Assistant Professor was reported missing to the Abdullapurmet police. Upon investigation, the police discovered that he had left the hostel a week ago, and no one knew his whereabouts. When the police questioned his family, they learned that he often took breaks from work to escape reality and take up odd jobs like construction or daily labour work on sites.

The missing Assistant Professor is based in Khammam and worked at an engineering college in Abdullapurmet. He resides in a hostel, and when his family reported him missing, the police swung into action. They questioned his hostel mates and management and reviewed CCTV footage from the hostel and nearby areas. 

During their investigation, the police learned that the Assistant Professor had previously taken similar breaks from his regular routine without informing his family. On a previous occasion, the family found him working at a construction site and brought him back home. 

Given the Assistant Professor’s mental state, the police conducted a search within their jurisdiction and identified a couple of places where people from various areas gather. One was a fruit market, and the other was a couple of construction sites. Although the fruit market was only a hunch, the police decided to surround it and investigate. To their surprise, they found the missing Assistant Professor working as a fruit seller.  The police handed him over to his family.

