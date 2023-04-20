MMTS chugs across 90 route km in twin cities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The popular suburban rail service -- MMTS -- in the twin cities is now available across nearly 90 route kilometres (Rkm) rail network. The new areas being served by MMTS include Secunderabad-Medchal and Umdanagar- Falaknuma. As a result, the MMTS has been extended to nearly 90 Rkms from the previous 48 Rkms.

To cater to the passengers of the new sections, the number of services has also been increased and now stands at 106 MMTS train services. For the benefit of the suburban rail passengers in the twin city region, Indian Railways has introduced 20 MMTS services between Secunderabad - Medchal. As a result, passengers near stations such as Malkajgiri, Dayanand Nagar, Safilguda, Ramakistapuram, Ammuguda, Cavalry Barracks, Alwal Bolarum, Gundlapochampally and Gowdavalli stations among others will be able to avail the service.

In addition, 20 MMTS train services have been extended from Falaknuma to Umdanagar, the nearest railway station to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The extension of MMTS strengthens the rail connectivity between different parts of the twin cities, especially the eastern parts of the city. MMTS is the most cost-effective means of transport in the twin city region as the minimum fare is Rs 5 and maximum Rs 15 only.

As a result, passengers of the new sections like Medchal, Bolarum, Malkajgiri, Umdanagar will also be able to travel in a safe, secure, faster and economical mode of transportation within the city limits. This will be particularly beneficial to students, commuters, small business people, ladies, employees.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, has appealed to the suburban rail passengers in the twin city region to avail MMTS services. He said that more rail passengers in the twin city region can now avail the most cost-effective as well as safe, fast travel option. He said that works on MMTS phase-II extension on the remaining stretches are also progressing speedily.

