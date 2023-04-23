Home Cities Hyderabad

Hill Fort Palace in Hyderabad can be restored: INTACH

After inspection, the society says the foundation is in a good state, only needs minor repairs

Published: 23rd April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hill Fort Palace

Hill Fort Palace

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Expert Committee recently submitted a report before the Telangana High Court recommending the demolition and reconstruction of the 90-year-old Hill Fort Palace (Ritz Hotel) in Adarsh Nagar, citing structural instability as the reason. However, according to INTACH’s structural condition assessment reports from 2017 and most recently from 2022, the palace is not structurally unsound and can be restored.

The INTACH team, which included convener P Anuradha Reddy, as well as a group of structural consultants and conservation architects, visited the Hill Fort Palace twice. They found the foundation and substructure level elements were in good condition and only needed minor repairs. However, the superstructure, which includes walls, beams, pillars and a roof, required special attention.

Negligence by lessee
According to the INTACH team, negligence on the part of the lessee for over a decade, including incomplete civil works and a lack of maintenance, has led to further deterioration of both structural and non-structural elements of the heritage building.

During their visits, the INTACH team created detailed sketches of the various sections of the Hill Fort Palace and also collected a few drawings from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), which is the custodian of the heritage structure.

The INTACH team suggested several modifications, including dismantling and rebuilding the upper roof parapets and re-strengthening the walls using proper technical methods. These modifications would make the walls stable and capable of carrying weight.

According to the report by the INTACH team, the Hill Fort Palace is designed with load-bearing walls, which support the roofing system. Therefore, the removal of existing walls should not be allowed, and repairs should be taken up for issues such as the peeling of plaster and erosion of bricks, it added.

After reviewing the existing roofs, the INTACH team found that they were all in poor condition and in need of repair. However, the team noted that the wood components of the windows throughout the structure appeared to be in good condition. They suggested that the windows could be salvaged with the replacement of certain sub-components such as sills, bottom rails of the lower sash and lower portions of frames.

The team of architects also recommended testing the economic viability of adaptive reuse opportunities. They felt that the sustainability of the structure’s use could be reinforced by expanding the gross area to provide additional complementary uses to the design model. This expansion could be phased out with the help of field experts following heritage codes.

The INTACH team suggested that the work of rehabilitating the Hill Fort Palace could be taken up by the State government itself or through a PPP model. Alternatively, prestigious firms could be handed the responsibility of investing in, designing, building and maintaining the building as a safe, durable, and iconic heritage structure once again.

“Despite our recommendations for restoring the heritage structure, it appears that the State government is in a rush to demolish it, as it has done in many other cases. We are uncertain if the respondent in the case (TSTDC) is truly representing the heritage structure in the matter,” commented one of the architects who conducted the structural assessments of the building twice.

The Telangana High Court has set a deadline of June 27 for the State government to communicate its decision on whether it intends to reconstruct the building or repurpose it for other uses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hill Fort Palace INTACH Telangana High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp