Hyderabad presents dishes straight from Punjab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The moment we took the seat, Chef Sweety Singh, presented us with Meat de Seekh Kebab, too hot to eat, too irresistible to stop our mouths from watering. The dish had succulent minced meat, woven with a blend of secret spices, and was nothing short of a chilly experience. Each bite radiated warmth and the steam led to an explosion of flavours, so vibrant and invigorating, it felt as if my taste buds were alive to true spices.

The Sarson Wala Jhinga felt rhapsody in my mouth. The tender, juicy prawns, basking in a lustrous mustard sauce. A restaurant in Hyderabad called Westin Mindspace is hosting a special event with two restaurants, Seasonal Tastes and Kangan.

They are showcasing a variety of delicious foods from Punjab, India. The event is led by Masterchef Sweety Singh, and it features dishes like Meat de Seekh Kebab, Sarson Wala Jhinga, Tandoori Bharwa Soya Chaap, Kukkud Makhana Wala, and Kesar Kheer. The food is very tasty, and the writer enjoyed all of it.

We also tried Tandoori Bharwa Soya Chaap, a dish with many spices that tasted like a treasure chest of flavours. The soya chaap, meticulously marinated in a rich concoction of tandoori spices was a delight.

The Kukkud Makhana Wala had crunchy makhana with tender chicken in a delicious sauce. The Kesar Kheer was sweet and creamy with spices that made me feel happy.

Then Kukkud Makhanwala, a symphony of textures, effortlessly elevated the gastronomic experience to a whole new level. The tender chicken, gently simmered in a velvety makhana sauce, was a sensory delight, a ballet of flavours that pirouetted gracefully across my tongue. The makhana, ethereal orbs of tantalizing crunchiness, lent a delightful counterpoint to the tender chicken.

And finally, Kesar Kheer. This was heavenly. The delicate strands of kesar, with luscious, creamy rice, proved impossible to resist. Each spoonful, a dance of velvety sweetness and warm, earthy spices, felt nice.

The restaurants, Seasonal Tastes and Kangan, at Westin Mindspace, are hosting a spectacular feast, showcasing a dazzling array of delectable cuisines. The event is happening from April 21st to April 30th, 2023. The cost for two people is Rs 2500 plus taxes.

