Fit and fabulous: Tips and tricks by Dr Sahiti Rao from Hyderabad

Astha Shah By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Sahiti Rao from Hyderabad is not only a doctor specialised as a public health consultant and nutritionist, she’s a fitness enthusiast and has undergone a major weight loss transformation herself. She now helps patients with fitness, lifestyle and nutrition consultations with a great presence on social media. CE speaks to Dr Sahiti Rao about her journey.

Tell us about your journey.

I have wanted to be a doctor since I was a kindergarten kid. As a doctor I’ve come to realise and believe, one should practice a healthy lifestyle that one preaches to their patients. As an obese Indian teenager, I found it extremely difficult to stay fit and healthy with the burden of my medical studies. I almost never found clothes that I liked in my size.

Like most teenagers, I wanted to wear ‘pretty clothes’ and look ‘pretty’. My mom is my saviour and found me the right guidance to lose weight. Now fitness and mindful eating are a core part of my lifestyle and I preach the same to my clients and patients.

My weight loss journey has been life-changing for me. That’s what made me want to make nutrition and lifestyle a profession and being a doctor enables me to help and guide people in this area.

I definitely deal with a lot of people that want to lose weight. In addition, there’s a huge spectrum of eating disorders I work with too — specially among youngsters. Sometimes a book or a Google search doesn’t alone help with the right advice.

That’s where I feel doctors like me step in, as we know every human and their metabolism, underlying issues are unique. Screening for contributing medical problems like PCOS, diabetes, psychiatric concerns — bulimia, anorexia, binge eating disorder is important and one can’t follow generic advice in every situation.

I find immense satisfaction in my journey of helping people find their way to a healthy lifestyle as I also refer patients when there’s a psychiatric issue involved. I love taking a multidimensional approach.

What are the challenges faced?

I’m currently an independent practitioner having my own nutrition and wellness consultations. I have clients from both Chicago and Hyderabad. I split my time between the cities and travel as needed. So managing that is hard.

Apart from that, I think it’s imperative for doctors to have a healthy work-life balance as well. Sometimes my work timings can be erratic and it does take a toll on me, my health and even my loved ones.

So streamlining things is a challenge that I’m overcoming right now for sure. I always love having a hobby completely unrelated to work. I take part in voluntary/ charitable activities through an NGO run by my friends. I also have a book club group with my friends in the USA where I thoroughly enjoy the rich discussions while sipping my favourite latte. I’m also a self-confessed shopaholic. Shopping trips with my loved ones and styling clothes is other hobbies I have fun with.

How has social media helped you to spread awareness?

Social media, especially Instagram helped me get a wide reach as a nutritionist. It also acts as a creative outlet for me. People message me with all kinds of health-related queries and schedule appointments for a detailed consultation.

So in my case, I’d say social media is a boon and is definitely working for now. It helped me reach out to people who wouldn’t have known of me or chosen me as their nutritionist if not for going viral with a reel or content.

Future plans.

There’s a lot for me to do. I definitely want to continue having the sense of satisfaction that I have now and study for a fellowship, maybe in London again (which is where I did my masters).

Suggestions

1. Rice is not the evil we sometimes make it to be. It’s all about the right proportions

2. Enjoy the mango season. (Even those with diabetes should be okay with an occasional mango)

3. Fad and crash diets are a big no-no. They sometimes have irreversible repercussions and hormonal imbalances

4. Summer is here, so hydrate yourself.

5. Try to limit your caffeine intake to one or two cups a day. This helps lower the risk of dehydration,

which may lead to headaches.

HYDERABAD: Dr Sahiti Rao from Hyderabad is not only a doctor specialised as a public health consultant and nutritionist, she’s a fitness enthusiast and has undergone a major weight loss transformation herself. She now helps patients with fitness, lifestyle and nutrition consultations with a great presence on social media. CE speaks to Dr Sahiti Rao about her journey. Tell us about your journey. I have wanted to be a doctor since I was a kindergarten kid. As a doctor I’ve come to realise and believe, one should practice a healthy lifestyle that one preaches to their patients. As an obese Indian teenager, I found it extremely difficult to stay fit and healthy with the burden of my medical studies. I almost never found clothes that I liked in my size. Like most teenagers, I wanted to wear ‘pretty clothes’ and look ‘pretty’. My mom is my saviour and found me the right guidance to lose weight. Now fitness and mindful eating are a core part of my lifestyle and I preach the same to my clients and patients.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); My weight loss journey has been life-changing for me. That’s what made me want to make nutrition and lifestyle a profession and being a doctor enables me to help and guide people in this area. I definitely deal with a lot of people that want to lose weight. In addition, there’s a huge spectrum of eating disorders I work with too — specially among youngsters. Sometimes a book or a Google search doesn’t alone help with the right advice. That’s where I feel doctors like me step in, as we know every human and their metabolism, underlying issues are unique. Screening for contributing medical problems like PCOS, diabetes, psychiatric concerns — bulimia, anorexia, binge eating disorder is important and one can’t follow generic advice in every situation. I find immense satisfaction in my journey of helping people find their way to a healthy lifestyle as I also refer patients when there’s a psychiatric issue involved. I love taking a multidimensional approach. What are the challenges faced? I’m currently an independent practitioner having my own nutrition and wellness consultations. I have clients from both Chicago and Hyderabad. I split my time between the cities and travel as needed. So managing that is hard. Apart from that, I think it’s imperative for doctors to have a healthy work-life balance as well. Sometimes my work timings can be erratic and it does take a toll on me, my health and even my loved ones. So streamlining things is a challenge that I’m overcoming right now for sure. I always love having a hobby completely unrelated to work. I take part in voluntary/ charitable activities through an NGO run by my friends. I also have a book club group with my friends in the USA where I thoroughly enjoy the rich discussions while sipping my favourite latte. I’m also a self-confessed shopaholic. Shopping trips with my loved ones and styling clothes is other hobbies I have fun with. How has social media helped you to spread awareness? Social media, especially Instagram helped me get a wide reach as a nutritionist. It also acts as a creative outlet for me. People message me with all kinds of health-related queries and schedule appointments for a detailed consultation. So in my case, I’d say social media is a boon and is definitely working for now. It helped me reach out to people who wouldn’t have known of me or chosen me as their nutritionist if not for going viral with a reel or content. Future plans. There’s a lot for me to do. I definitely want to continue having the sense of satisfaction that I have now and study for a fellowship, maybe in London again (which is where I did my masters). Suggestions 1. Rice is not the evil we sometimes make it to be. It’s all about the right proportions 2. Enjoy the mango season. (Even those with diabetes should be okay with an occasional mango) 3. Fad and crash diets are a big no-no. They sometimes have irreversible repercussions and hormonal imbalances 4. Summer is here, so hydrate yourself. 5. Try to limit your caffeine intake to one or two cups a day. This helps lower the risk of dehydration, which may lead to headaches.