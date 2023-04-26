Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police felicitate 6 men for preventing knife-wielding stalker from killing woman

During the investigation, the police found that the stalker had been harassing the victim for a long time to reciprocate his love.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to encourage citizens in preventing crimes, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday felicitated six persons for apprehending a stalker who tried to kill his victim by slitting her throat in Borabanda on Monday.

The six onlookers, watching the knife-wielding stalker Kiran Kumar attacking his 30-year-old victim, caught him but not before he slit her throat. But they managed to prevent him from further injuring her and simultaneously rushed her to hospital where she is under treatment now.

In a rare show of courage, the six good samaritans — Md Mujeeb, Rathod Shanker, Rathod Raji Naik, M Maruthi, Syed Azar Ali and Aakash — went to her rescue when she was being attacked by her stalker. “They had risked their lives and saved her. Had they not acted, he would have killed her,” the police said.
Their act of valour came in for appreciation when the video of their heroic act in preventing the spine-chilling crime went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused, Kiran Kumar, and sent him to judicial remand after registering a case under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder). During the investigation, the police found that the stalker had been harassing the victim for a long time to reciprocate his love.

On being spurned, the accused bore a grudge against her and decided to kill her. When the victim was passing through Borabanda, Kiran stopped her and picked up an argument, and then tried to kill her, the police said.

