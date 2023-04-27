By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A new chapter of sophistication unfurls as the Freedom Tree unveils its captivating interior story — nestled in Film Nagar, the design Store offers visitors a local reflection. Founded by Latika Khosla, it boasts a delightful assortment of furniture, ceramics, lighting, dining tables, and fragrances to illuminate and invigorate homes

Upon entering, the atrium radiates a welcoming warmth, its creative family-inspired clutter lending an air of generosity to the space. The interior design playfully weaves natural textures with uncomplicated patterns, striking a seamless balance between beauty and functionality.

At the core of the Freedom Store’s philosophy lies care for nature, demonstrated by their use of comforting ceramics, hardwoods, tactile cotton, cane, jute, and other sustainable materials. The connection to the natural world is further underscored by the upholstery adorned with plant motifs, gracefully inviting the outdoors inside.

The store’s aesthetic embodies a timeless experience, renovated with the intention of bringing masterfully merging the classic charm of the past with the innovative novelty of the present, just like Old City with HITEC City. “The Freedom Tree Hyderabad store juxtaposes old and new much like its host city, the energetic and high-tech, yet rooted in tradition and graceful in its fluidity. Modern industrial and unfinished touches sit comfortably with the original architectural elements. Natural light and greenery bathe the space through the generous glass and French doors throughout,” say they. Within the interior design, a phenomenological approach is employed, drawing upon elements of the city’s storied past and juxtaposing them against the modernity of concrete, glass, and steel. This symphonic design strategy elicits a passionate response from visitors, forging a connection between the city’s history and its future offering a sense of belonging.

By carefully selecting elements such as vintage furniture, ornate architectural details, and cultural artefacts, and integrating them with contemporary materials, forms, and technology, the Freedom Store’s interior design tells a tale of continuity and progress.

This narrative unfolds within an intricately designed environment that bestows upon its inhabitants a sense of belonging to something greater than themselves, transcending temporal boundaries and contributing to the enduring, timeless quality of the interior.

The launch party at Jubilee Hills hosted by Sofiya Events marked a celebration of this unique blend of old and new, as guests marvelled at the store’s transformative atmosphere. With the Freedom Store now open, the residents of Hyderabad can embark on their own journey through time and space, discovering the enchanting harmony that lies at the intersection of past and present. As they explore the store’s diverse offerings, they’ll surely be inspired to weave their own tapestry of memories and experiences, creating a legacy. There are also some new surprises in store, including an area for a growing line of shirts and a consultation area for home renovation, besides their apparel collection.

A forlorn space transformed into a new home

They undertook an extensive renovation to create a space with an open flow, with natural sections to display ‘in-life’ room settings and dedicated category areas. They freely left walls without skirtings, and exposed brick and concrete from the demolition. The warmth of textiles and furniture stands out against these spectacular industrial as well as traditional backdrops.

