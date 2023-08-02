Elevated Metro rail to be cost effective: HMRL MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed elevated Metro in Hyderabad is set to be a cost-effective solution compared to underground constructions, according to NVS Reddy, the managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

Addressing a press conference following the state Cabinet’s approval of expansion plans for Hyderabad Metro Rail, NVS Reddy said that the elevated Metro construction is estimated to cost around Rs 250 crore-plus per km, significantly lower than the underground Metro’s cost of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore per km.

The State government has proposed a metro corridor of approximately 415 km in length for the city and its peripheral areas; a majority of this is planned to be elevated. Of the 158 km along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), around 119 km will be elevated, 37 km will be at grade level, and 2 km will not have a metro corridor due to land constraints between Gachibowli and Nanakramguda junction.

Stressing the advantages of elevated Metro construction, NVS Reddy highlighted that the ORR Metro corridor, with an existing dedicated right of way for Metro rail, will witness rapid urban development. He added that Hyderabad Metro Rail has managed to keep the construction costs relatively low at Rs 250 crore-plus per km compared to other cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, where costs range from Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore per km due to the inclusion of underground stretches.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao are confident about the implementation of the project within five years. The expansion plans aim to develop and decongest Hyderabad to accommodate a projected population increase of one crore in and around ORR limits.

The proposed corridors will extend HMRL to a total length of 415 km, with 186 stations. HAML has also proposed extensions on eight stretches, covering 142 km with 68 stations, at a total cost of Rs 39,190 crore. The extensions include BHEL-Patancheruvu-ORR-Isnapur (13 km, Rs 3,250 crore), LB Nagar-Hayathnagar-Pedda Amberpet (13 km, Rs 3,250 crore), Shamshabad Junction Metro Station-Kothur-Shadnagar (28 km, Rs 6,800 crore), Uppal-ORR-Ghatkesar-Bibinagar (25 km, Rs 6,900 crore), Shamshabad Airport-Tukkuguda ORR-Maheswaram Crossroad-Kandukur (26 km, Rs 6,600 crore), Tarnaka-ECIL (8 km, Rs 2,300 crore), JBS-Tumkunta Double Elevated (17 km, Rs 5,690 crore), and Paradise Metro Station-Kandlakoya Double Elevated (12 km, Rs 4,400 crore).

The issue of a pending 5.5 km Metro stretch in the Old City of Hyderabad remains to be resolved, with the State government yet to decide whether the works will be allocated to L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (LTHMRL) or other contractors.

